How much does Jon Moxley make in AEW?

Former AEW Champion Jon Moxley makes $6million a year as his annual salary, according to Sportlister.

Compared to his contract with WWE, Moxley receives a number of perks which make up his salary, including travel and accommodation expenses. He is one of AEW's top paid stars along with Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega.

It is a far-cry from his time with WWE, over which he let loose on the Talk is Jericho tell-all podcast after his departure. He confirmed he was unhappy and claimed WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was a key problem behind-the-scenes.

How did Jon Moxley sign for AEW?

Jon Moxley signed for AEW in 2019, following his departure from WWE. WWE had in fact given Moxley an on-screen farewell once they knew Moxley would be leaving.

Moxley spoke with Wrestling Observer Radio about how his move to AEW came about:

"Tony [Khan] and Cody [Rhodes] came to my house and we talked about wrestling, and what we thought it should be, and what we wanted it to be, and then they’re telling me about TNT and all this stuff, and it’s real and this is actually going to happen. his isn’t just a bunch of false promises. I’m like, ‘Okay, well if that stuff is true, then alright, I’m in. I gave my word on that day, like, ‘I’m in’ and there we go," Jon Moxley said (h/t Sescoops)

Moxley also revealed some details about his contract and whether he is still allowed to perform elsewhere:

"Fortunately, there is no problem in fighting in New Japan while belonging to an American organization [AEW]. In the future, I can always show up in Japan and play games," Jon Moxley said (h/t Bleacher Report)

The former Dean Ambrose has performed in a number of promotions whilst being under contract with AEW, something his WWE contract wouldn't have allowed. He appeared for New Japan Pro-Wrestling and more recently for GCW at the Bloodsport event over WrestleMania weekend back in April.

Jon Moxley is now the longest reigning AEW World Champion pic.twitter.com/1N6neYrB5A — shreyas ✨cm punk week✨ (@OneeWingedAngel) August 30, 2020

Moxley was critical of WWE when he left the promotion, and has now found a home in AEW. It seems very likely that Moxley will be signed with AEW for a number of years to come.

