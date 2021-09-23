How old is Sting?

One could be forgiven for thinking Sting is still in his thirties or forties after his performance on this week's AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. But in reality, Sting is over 62 years old. He is 62 years, six months and three days, to be precise.

Like the widely beloved Pat McAfee, The Icon Sting amazed audiences worldwide with a stellar performance on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. It was a good display with his vintage Stinger Splashes and offense.

Sting joined AEW in December 2020. Considering he was 61 at the time, almost everyone thought he would be a ringside figure at best. Even after he participated in a cinematic street fight against Team Taz at AEW Revolution, the thought of the WWE Hall Of Famer working a normal match at his age seemed far fetched.

The idea of Sting wrestling a regular bout wasn't outrageous just because of his age, but more so because of what had happened in his last outing inside the squared circle in WWE.

Sting infamously suffered a career-ending injury during his WWE World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins at the Night of Champions pay-per-view in 2015 after a botched Bucklebomb.

Even then, Sting was over 56 years old and suffering a career-ending injury. On top of that convinced most people that we had seen the last of him inside a ring.

The WCW Legend proved everyone wrong with a sensational return to the ring at Double or Nothing earlier this year as he and Darby Allin defeated the Men of the Year in a live, standard tag team match.

Sting is undefeated in AEW

With a victory over FTR at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, Sting extended his record in the promotion to 4-0, with previous wins coming over Team Taz's Brian Cage and Ricky Starks, Men of the Year and 2point0.

It's fantastic to see AEW treating Sting the way they are and honoring his legacy with a strong run with the company so far.

Tagging alongside him has benefitted Darby Allin greatly, as well as he's one of the most over babyfaces in the promotion.

Could we see Sting wrestle a singles match in the future? When it comes to The Icon, one can never say a definitive no.

There's a new community for AEW fans to come together. Find the link here. Stay elite forever!

Edited by Alan John