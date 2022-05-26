How to watch AEW Double or Nothing 2022 online?

AEW Double or Nothing 2022 is fast approaching and the match card is getting stacked. The Jacksonville-based promotion's biggest yearly spectacle will take place on May 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada in the Las Vegas area.

Following the AEW Dynamite, the Owen Hart Foundation men's tournament finals is set to take place as Adam Cole will meet Samoa Joe. On the women's side, Britt Baker advanced to the finals after beating Toni Storm. She will now wait for the winner between Kris Statlander and Ruby Soho this Friday on Rampage.

The main event will feature Hangman Page defending his AEW World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk. Other title matches include Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb for the AEW Women's Championship, Anna Jay vs. Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship, and Jurassic Express, Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland & Team Taz (Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks) for Tag Team gold.

Other sets of matches include MJF against Wardlow, Jericho Appreciation Society vs Blackpool Combat Club, Proud & Powerful and Eddie Kingston in an Anarchy in the Arena match, House of Black vs Death Triangle, and The Young Bucks against The Hardys in a dream tag-team match. HOOK & Danhausen will collide against Tony Nese and Mark Sterling in the Buy-In pre-show.

With all the action heating up, how can fans watch Double or Nothing online if the tickets get sold out?

American fans can watch the event on Bleacher Report via B/R app for all devices for $49.99. The platform is also accessible on Roku, FireTV, Xbox, Android and iPhone apps.

For international fans all over the world, the May 29 spectacle will be available on Fite TV. It will cost $39.99 for viewers in Canada while $19.99 will be the price for fans in the United Kingdom and Australia.

The pay-per-view can be streamed online on the Eurosport Network via the Discovery Plus app and website in India, which will cost Rs 399 per year. Indian fans can also watch Double or Nothing for free on other platforms, such as Airtel Xstream, VI Movies & TV app, Tata Sky App, and Jio TV.

Where to watch AEW Double or Nothing 2022 in movie theatres?

Aside from online streaming services, wrestling fans who are movie-goers can enjoy the pay-per-view on the big screen. All Elite Wrestling recently teamed up with Joe Hand Promotions to screen the event in selected theatres.

The theatres selected to show Double or Nothing on their big screens are Cinemark, AMC, Regal, Harkins, iPic, and Emagine Entertainment.

With several options now in place, fans can watch Double or Nothing on different platforms, whether live, online or on the big screen.

