Huge update on Jade Cargill's potential return to AEW - Reports

Jade Cargill has had a dominant run in AEW since making her debut in November 2020. Cargill became the inaugural TBS Champion by defeating Ruby Soho on January 5, 2022, and held the title for 508 days while going undefeated in singles competition. During her title reign, she successfully defended her title against the likes of Tay Conti, Willow Nightingale, The Bunny, and Athena.

Cargill's 60-match undefeated streak in AEW came to an end at the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on May 28, 2023, when she announced an open challenge immediately after retaining her title against Taya Valkyrie, allowing Kris Statlander to make a surprise return after nine months of absence and squash her in less than a minute. Cargill has been absent from AEW programming ever since.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported about the imminent return of Jade Cargill stating that it is being discussed backstage at All Elite Wrestling.

"Jade Cargill’s name has been talked about regarding coming back soon.” (H/t BodySlam)

It will be interesting to know the direction in which the Jacksonville Based company will proceed after Jade Cargill's return. The former TBS Champion might pick up from where she left off by feuding with Kris Statlander, or she might finally set her sights on the AEW Women's World Title.

Kris Statlander responded to questions about unfairly winning AEW TBS Title

Statlander's win over Jade Cargill at Double Or Nothing has been called unfair by many due to how she won and ended the inaugural champion's undefeated streak.

The current TBS Champion addressed the matter on The Bleav in Pro Wrestling Podcast, where she stated:

“Jade fell because of her overconfidence and it’s not my fault that she put out the open challenge and then I took advantage of that. And also, sure, I was fresh because I didn’t just have the match and she did. But I also haven’t wrestled in nine months. So, how fair of a battle for me is that?” (7:24 - 7:51)

Statlander blamed Jade Cargill's overconfidence for her loss as she threw an open challenge immediately after competing in a match.

