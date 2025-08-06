Hurt Syndicate to Reveal a New Leader in a Shocking Twist on AEW Dynamite? Looking at the Chances

The Hurt Syndicate has been a dominant force in All Elite Wrestling ever since its debut last year. Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin won the AEW World Tag Team Championship earlier this year. After MJF was seemingly kicked out of the group a few weeks ago, he could be reintroduced as the new leader of the faction.The faction saw major success at All In: Texas, where Lashley and Benjamin successfully defended their title. On the same show, MJF won the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match to earn a guaranteed shot at the AEW World Championship at the time and place of his choosing.However, following the big event in Texas, tensions started to rise within the faction. The Salt of The Earth was seemingly kicked out of the group after the World Tag Team Champions voted him out because of his selfish attitude. However, the stable might see some bigger changes in the upcoming episode of Dynamite.The faction's manager, MVP, could get written off television due to alleged issues revolving around him backstage. This could leave the group without proper leadership in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Taking notice of this opportunity, MJF could replace the former United States Champion and become the new leader of The Hurt Syndicate. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe could be reintroduced by Lashley and Benjamin, who were the ones who voted him out. In a shocking twist, they could actually praise the former AEW World Champion for his work and welcome him as their new leader. While the chances of this happening are very low, it'll be interesting to see if this happens.Reports suggest that MJF has no backstage heat with The Hurt SyndicateMJF is one of the top homegrown talents of All Elite Wrestling. He's a former AEW World Champion and International Champion. However, it has been observed on multiple occasions that his personality isn't very pleasing. Recent events have also hinted at backstage tensions between him and The Hurt Syndicate.However, Fightful Select recently reported that there are no such backstage issues between the Long Island native and the group. The report also claimed that originally, the alliance was planned to last longer, but still, there is no backstage heat between the two parties.It'll be interesting to see what's next for MJF and The Syndicate in the coming weeks.