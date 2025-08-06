Hurt Syndicate to Reveal a New Leader in a Shocking Twist on AEW Dynamite? Looking at the Chances

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Aug 06, 2025 11:23 GMT
AEW World Tag Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate (Image source: MVP
The Hurt Syndicate. [Image via Jordan Danyluk's IG]

The Hurt Syndicate has been a dominant force in All Elite Wrestling ever since its debut last year. Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin won the AEW World Tag Team Championship earlier this year. After MJF was seemingly kicked out of the group a few weeks ago, he could be reintroduced as the new leader of the faction.

The faction saw major success at All In: Texas, where Lashley and Benjamin successfully defended their title. On the same show, MJF won the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match to earn a guaranteed shot at the AEW World Championship at the time and place of his choosing.

However, following the big event in Texas, tensions started to rise within the faction. The Salt of The Earth was seemingly kicked out of the group after the World Tag Team Champions voted him out because of his selfish attitude. However, the stable might see some bigger changes in the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

The faction's manager, MVP, could get written off television due to alleged issues revolving around him backstage. This could leave the group without proper leadership in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Taking notice of this opportunity, MJF could replace the former United States Champion and become the new leader of The Hurt Syndicate.

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

He could be reintroduced by Lashley and Benjamin, who were the ones who voted him out. In a shocking twist, they could actually praise the former AEW World Champion for his work and welcome him as their new leader. While the chances of this happening are very low, it'll be interesting to see if this happens.

Reports suggest that MJF has no backstage heat with The Hurt Syndicate

MJF is one of the top homegrown talents of All Elite Wrestling. He's a former AEW World Champion and International Champion. However, it has been observed on multiple occasions that his personality isn't very pleasing. Recent events have also hinted at backstage tensions between him and The Hurt Syndicate.

However, Fightful Select recently reported that there are no such backstage issues between the Long Island native and the group.

The report also claimed that originally, the alliance was planned to last longer, but still, there is no backstage heat between the two parties.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for MJF and The Syndicate in the coming weeks.

Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

bell-icon Manage notifications