"He's always been the problem," "AEW needs to be very careful" - Fans erupt after shocking backstage speculation on Hurt Syndicate

AEW fans have had their say after a rumor concerning The Hurt Syndicate went viral recently. They pointed out one particular star and commented that he has always been the problem and that the company needed to be very careful.MVP is the leader of the Syndicate, and he has always been clear on who calls the shots in the group. Despite the likes of Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin doing the bulk of the lifting when it comes to competing in matches, it is MVP that pulls the strings.A rumor has now gone viral, which claims that The Hurt Syndicate has been saying no to putting people over. The report also claimed that it was MVP who was pulling the strings in the background and heavily influencing Lashley and Benjamin to follow his lead.The fans quickly took notice of this and called out the former WWE star, saying that the company needed to be wary of him. One fan also said that MVP has always been the problem.AEW fans had their say on a recent rumor [Credit: Fan reactions on X]MVP reveals how he influenced Bobby Lashley into signing for AEWMVP has a lot of influence when it comes to professional wrestling, and he recently revealed how he convinced Bobby Lashley to jump ship from WWE to AEW.The former WWE United States Champion gave an interview with the Chicago Sun-Times when he recalled his conversation with Bobby Lashley and said:“I was sitting next to Bobby in catering and said, ‘We got to get out of here.’ (He told Lashley), ‘Don’t re-sign. Let’s get Shelton and go across the street (to AEW). Our story is not finished.’”It clearly shows how much both Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin value MVP’s judgment. If the above report is true, then it just goes to show the kind of power MVP has backstage in the company, and it might get to a point where it is counterproductive.