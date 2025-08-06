  • home icon
  • AEW
  • "He's always been the problem," "AEW needs to be very careful" - Fans erupt after shocking backstage speculation on Hurt Syndicate

"He's always been the problem," "AEW needs to be very careful" - Fans erupt after shocking backstage speculation on Hurt Syndicate

By Sujay
Published Aug 06, 2025 03:14 GMT
The Hurt Syndicate are a faction in AEW. (Image credits: AEW YouTube channel)
The Hurt Syndicate are a faction in AEW (Image credits: AEW on YouTube)

AEW fans have had their say after a rumor concerning The Hurt Syndicate went viral recently. They pointed out one particular star and commented that he has always been the problem and that the company needed to be very careful.

Ad

MVP is the leader of the Syndicate, and he has always been clear on who calls the shots in the group. Despite the likes of Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin doing the bulk of the lifting when it comes to competing in matches, it is MVP that pulls the strings.

A rumor has now gone viral, which claims that The Hurt Syndicate has been saying no to putting people over. The report also claimed that it was MVP who was pulling the strings in the background and heavily influencing Lashley and Benjamin to follow his lead.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

The fans quickly took notice of this and called out the former WWE star, saying that the company needed to be wary of him. One fan also said that MVP has always been the problem.

AEW fans had their say on a recent rumor [Credit: Fan reactions on X]
AEW fans had their say on a recent rumor [Credit: Fan reactions on X]

MVP reveals how he influenced Bobby Lashley into signing for AEW

MVP has a lot of influence when it comes to professional wrestling, and he recently revealed how he convinced Bobby Lashley to jump ship from WWE to AEW.

Ad

The former WWE United States Champion gave an interview with the Chicago Sun-Times when he recalled his conversation with Bobby Lashley and said:

“I was sitting next to Bobby in catering and said, ‘We got to get out of here.’ (He told Lashley), ‘Don’t re-sign. Let’s get Shelton and go across the street (to AEW). Our story is not finished.’”

It clearly shows how much both Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin value MVP’s judgment. If the above report is true, then it just goes to show the kind of power MVP has backstage in the company, and it might get to a point where it is counterproductive.

About the author
Sujay

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications