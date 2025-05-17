Hurt Syndicate to shockingly kick MJF out of the faction and replace him with ex-WWE star? Exploring the possibility

MJF and the Hurt Syndicate have been going through the motions over the last few weeks. After much deliberation and contemplation, the faction finally decided on Dynamite Beach Break.

They finally accepted the former AEW World Champion into the faction, and they had a relatively mild celebration. MJF, on the other hand, was ecstatic about this and made his happiness known to all the fans inside the arena.

MVP also announced that there would be a contract signing ceremony on next week’s Dynamite to make the news official. However, Maxwell Jacob Friedman could be in for a shock as the Hurt Syndicate could use this as a ruse to turn on him and bring in former WWE star Cedric Alexander.

There have been rumors that Alexander has been on the verge of joining AEW. Given that the timing is right, now seems like the perfect opportunity to bring him to the company and have him join the faction.

Nic Nemeth thinks Hurt Syndicate will have a surprise planned for MJF

Former WWE star Nic Nemeth, fka Dolph Ziggler, has revealed that he thinks the Hurt Syndicate could turn on MJF.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, he said:

“And you don't know, they might throw a big party and beat his a** in front of everybody. Either way, I want to see next week which is one of my favorite parts of wrestling, when it is not the main event of the show. Doing something that says I wanna see what happens next week, that's how you book a wrestling show, and they've been stellar so far.”

Given how the group has been acting so far regarding Maxwell Jacob Friedman, that very well could happen, and he could be in for a surprising initiation.

