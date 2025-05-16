The Hurt Syndicate might have a nasty surprise for MJF despite accepting him, says former WWE star

A former WWE World Champion claimed that The Hurt Syndicate has a surprise for MJF despite accepting him on AEW Dynamite. A major segment in the story is set for next week as well.

The Hurt Syndicate could surprise MJF, according to former WWE star Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler). Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been trying to become a member of the Syndicate for the past several weeks. While MVP and Shelton Benjamin already accepted Max into the group, Bobby Lashley finally gave his thumbs up after weeks of refusing him.

MVP also announced a contract signing for MJF next week to officially join the group. Nic Nemeth expressed his excitement for the segment next week while speaking on Busted Open:

"He's trying to impress these guys. And you don't get the full answer each way, he gets almost, and almost, and then even last night. [...] They could've ended it saying, 'Hey we're gonna have a party,' beautiful booking. They go, 'Next week we'll see,' and there's still some tension there that doesn't mean that he is part of the group." [...]

Former WWE World Champion further claimed that The Hurt Syndicate could pull a swerve on MJF next week despite accepting him:

"And you don't know, they might throw a big party and beat his a** in front of everybody. Either way, I want to see next week which is one of my favorite parts of wrestling, when it is not the main event of the show. Doing something that says I wanna see what happens next week, that's how you book a wrestling show, and they've been stellar so far." [18:31-19:55]

Ex-WWE star praised the dynamic between MJF and The Hurt Syndicate

Former WWE star Nic Nemeth also described how AEW has done a great job with MJF and The Hurt Syndicate story, and how he likes the dynamic:

"You get a month of story in like 30 seconds in AEW sometimes 'cause they wanna get to the matches. In this case, they haven't dragged this out; it's been an ongoing thing and it's been some of my favorite stuff that AEW is doing. And they are drawing it out and it's a different look for them because they are killers that look part and getting some fun, and getting to know them personally. But also you're getting a totally different MJF to where he's not the cocky guy that he is everywhere else 'cause he's in a totally different element thing." [18:00-18:30]

It will be interesting to see where the story is headed.

Please credit 'Busted Open' and give an H/T to 'Sportskeeda Wrestling' if you use the transcription.

