“I don’t want to ruin his image. I think he’s a f—in’ sweetheart" - The incredible story of Brock Lesnar and CM Punk's real-life friendship

CM Punk once reflected on his real-life relationship with his former WWE rival, The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar which will definitely melt fans' hearts.

Although CM Punk is mostly known for his illustrious pro wrestling career, he also had a brief stint in MMA. Following his departure from WWE, Punk transitioned to a career in UFC. However, things didn't go too well for the self-proclaimed Best in the World.

In a forgettable UFC career, Punk ended up with the record of 0-1-1, with a loss against Mickey Gall and another bout with Mike Jackson ending in a no-contest. Despite the failure, Punk once revealed how a former UFC Champion offered his help to be fit for the sport.

It was none other than The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar, who once feuded with Punk in WWE back in 2013 as well. During an interview with ESPN a few years ago, the current AEW star disclosed how Lesnar has been a sweetheart offscreen:

"I don’t want to ruin his image. I think he’s a f—in’ sweetheart. This is a guy, when I got into MMA and I left wrestling, he was texting me, “Hey, if you need any help.” I’m always kind of a standoffish guy. It’s hard to open up and trust people in the pro wrestling world. But he was never anything but a real sweetheart. It was a pleasure to work with him. He’s just a great guy, I think,” Punk revealed.

CM Punk also recalled his incredible match with Brock Lesnar at Summerslam 2013

Throughout his WWE career, CM Punk has always set the benchmark by delivering great matches against some of the greatest of all time. Furthermore, a match that is still praised by fans to this day happens to be his bout against Brock Lesnar at Summerslam back in 2013.

The incredible clash between two former Paul Heyman guys had a decent build and the actual match exceeded expectations with The Beast Incarnate emerging victorious in the end. In the same ESPN interview, the former WWE Champion also talked about his legendary encounter with Brock a decade ago.

“It was fun. That match is everything that I loved about pro wrestling. Just two guys coming together and being like, “F—, let’s just do whatever we want and have fun,” Punk recollected.

Well, considering the statements made by CM Punk, it can be said that he and Lesnar share great chemistry whether inside the squared circle or in their personal life.