"I'm fairly decent at it" - WWE Hall of Famer reveals his backstage role in AEW (Exclusive)

The AEW roster is filled with many talented young stars. Unfortunately, many of them have been criticized for their lack of training. In a recent exclusive Sportskeeda interview, Jake "The Snake" Roberts revealed that he's actively involved in training some of these stars.

Despite all the praise All Elite Wrestling has received since 2019, there has been a lot of criticism directed at the performances of the younger stars on the roster. While the promotion boasts free reign during promos and some bookings, many stars have become a source of ridicule for their badly received promos, and Roberts has stepped in to help some of them.

In a recent interview with Mac Davis, Jake "The Snake" Roberts briefly revealed that he's been helping some of the younger roster members with their promos and interview skills.

"I help guys - that’s what I’m doing at AEW. I help them with their interviews. I’m fairly decent at it," Roberts said. [01:54 - 02:06]

While WWE fans recently got to experience another WrestleMania, Roberts recently recalled why he missed WrestleMania 12 despite having a ton of momentum after his return at the time. According to the veteran, it was all due to being out of shape.

Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently revealed why he left WWE for AEW

While Roberts wasn't considered an active WWE talent for years, the veteran's most recognized tenure was with the promotion. Due to this, some fans were surprised when he ended up in AEW as a manager instead of continuing his career in the Stamford-based promotion.

During a recent interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co, Roberts pointed out that the real reason he left WWE was that Vince McMahon never fulfilled his promise to make the veteran a booker in the promotion.

"Vince [McMahon] had promised me that position long before, several years before, that that would be my spot. So when it happened, I'm like, 'Okay, I'm ready, man', and the story was 'Well, out of respect for Pat, we're not going to fill that position.' Bullsh*t. Pat never left. He was still there. He just wasn't shown on TV," Roberts said. (H/T WrestlingNews)

Despite his disappointment, Jake "The Snake" Roberts has a far bigger role in AEW compared to his later time in WWE.

