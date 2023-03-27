AEW star claims he left WWE because Vince McMahon broke a promise

AEW star and WWE Hall of Famer Jake 'The Snake' Roberts recently claimed that he left the company back in 1992 due to Vince McMahon's broken promise.

Roberts, who debuted in 1986 was a popular superstar during his time in the WWE. He is known for his unique in-ring style and promo work. Roberts left the sports entertainment juggernaut in 1992, after his WrestleMania VIII loss at the hands of The Undertaker. He would return once again in 1996.

During a recent interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co, Jake 'The Snake' Roberts explained that Vince McMahon had assured him of a booking position at the early stage of his first WWF run, with the promise that he would take over when Pat Patterson was finished booking.

"Vince [McMahon] had promised me that position long before, several years before, that that would be my spot. So when it happened, I'm like, 'Okay, I'm ready, man', and the story was 'Well, out of respect for Pat, we're not going to fill that position.' Bullsh*t. Pat never left. He was still there. He just wasn't shown on TV," Roberts said. [H/T - Wrestling News]

After leaving WWE in 1992, Jake Roberts continued to wrestle for various promotions, including WCW and Smoky Mountain Wrestling. In recent years, he has found a new home in AEW, where he has served as an on-screen manager to Lance Archer.

WWE Hall of Famer Jake 'The Snake' Roberts says AEW star goes too far

Jake Roberts has stated that AEW World Champion MJF needs to control himself in the ring, following the controversy of him throwing a drink at a young fan during his match with Bryan Danielson at Revolution.

Speaking on the Cafe De Rene podcast, the legend expressed concern that MJF has a problem with going too far and needs to control himself during matches.

“I’m not f**king coming back for that s**t. There’s absolutely no need to attack the fans, none, zero, zilch… MJF does have a problem with going too far. I think he just gets going and he just lets go. You can’t let go. You gotta keep control of your s**t.” [H/T WrestleTalk]

MJF has a reputation for pushing boundaries with his promos and interactions with fans.

Meanwhile, Roberts' client Lance Archer recently returned to the AEW ring on the February 22 taping of Rampage, where he defeated Bryce Saturn. It remains to be seen whether Archer and MJF's paths will cross anytime soon.

