Jake Roberts tells top AEW star to keep control of his "sh*t" after recent controversy

WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts has given his thoughts on the in-ring attitude of one of AEW's top stars, where he believes the said star needs to maintain his composure.

The star in question is current AEW World Champion MJF, who is no stranger to rubbing people the wrong way during his matches. Whether it's his promos going too far, or getting in the faces of fans, the Salt of the Earth is always willing to cross that line.

However, MJF might have gone too far during his match at Revolution against Bryan Danielson, where he went into the crowd and threw a drink at a young fan, which reportedly turned out to be alcohol, leading to a lot of controversy surrounding the incident.

Speaking on former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree's podcast, Cafe de Rene, Jake Roberts was asked about MJF and the incident at Revolution, where The Snake said he believes the AEW World Champion might have gone too far.

“Anything when you do something to a fan is too much (Roberts said about the situation with MJF throwing a drink on a kid). Here’s the thing guys, the fans are the ones that make you. Don’t, ‘Hey, you fat f**king b**ch.' There’s no need for that. Number one, she probably is a fat b**ch, and the kids beside her know mama’s fat. She don’t need to be reminded. Is she coming back? I doubt it, because the kids are crying, that guy made fun of my momma.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Roberts elaborated by stating that he thinks MJF has a problem with going too far, and that he needs to control himself when he gets going during his matches.

“I’m not f**king coming back for that s**t. There’s absolutely no need to attack the fans, none, zero, zilch… MJF does have a problem with going too far. I think he just gets going and he just lets go. You can’t let go. You gotta keep control of your s**t.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

MJF will appear live on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday

It's unclear at the time of writing whether or not fans will have to worry about drinks being thrown at them this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. However, we still don't know what MJF will have in store for the fans in Winnipeg.

On the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, the AEW World Champion will celebrate his "Re-Bar Mitzvah" as part of his birthday week, and judging by the graphic posted by All Elite Wrestling's Twitter page, who knows what's going to happen.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW Get ready to celebrate with The Devil! The Re-Bar Mitzvah Celebration for the #AEW World Champion @the_mjf is set for #AEW Dynamite LIVE from Winnipeg THIS WEDNESDAY at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @tbsnetwork! Get ready to celebrate with The Devil! The Re-Bar Mitzvah Celebration for the #AEW World Champion @the_mjf is set for #AEWDynamite LIVE from Winnipeg THIS WEDNESDAY at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @tbsnetwork! https://t.co/SfUd9ucDKr

The segment will be the first time MJF will be appearing live at an All Elite Wrestling event since retaining his world title at Revolution in the classic 60-minute Iron Man Match against Bryan Danielson.

