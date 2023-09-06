"I'm surprised he didn't football kick Tony in the f**king p***y" - Ex-WWE manager blames AEW management for CM Punk's outburst at All In

The wrestling world has been talking for days about Tony Khan's decision to fire CM Punk from AEW following All In, but a former WWE manager believes that All Elite Wrestling's management is to blame for the entire incident.

Punk was fired on September 2 following an investigation that spawned from his backstage altercation with Jack Perry, which ultimately led to the former AEW World Champion 'lunging' himself at Khan and eventually getting his contract terminated.

While no one can condone Punk's actions as he essentially tried to lay his hands on his boss, Jim Cornette is on the Straight Edge Superstar's side as he said on the latest edition of the "Jim Cornette Experience" that management caused Punk's outburst.

"[Tony Khan has] been bilked, hornswoggled, taken, shystered, canoodled, so they set this up. They send [CM Punk] to Atlanta for a meeting, then they cancel it. Then they fly him across to f**king England and they stick him at the airport with no transportation , then he gets lost on the g*d d**n subway. Then he goes to the biggest show of all time and he has to sit there and watch some f**king curly-headed f**king entitled little p***k mouth off on him on television while he's standing there. What did you think he was going to do? I'm surprised he didn't football kick Tony [Khan] in the f**king p***y." [24:03 - 24:43]

CM Punk's All In opponent turned out to be the voice of reason

Fortunately for fans in Wembley Stadium, CM Punk did go out and wrestle Samoa Joe in the opening contest of All In. But had it not been for the ROH Television Champion, the match may not have happened.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Joe was the one who came in and broke up the fight between Punk and Perry, with the former NXT Champion visibly upset and angry that the incident happened.

The newsletter also stated that there has been high praise for Samoa Joe backstage, thanks to his ability to calm everything down, which could potentially be why he is now involved with MJF and the AEW World Championship on TV.

