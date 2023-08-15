"I predicted it last year" - WWE legend predicts NXT will soon beat AEW Dynamite

WWE Hall of Famer has a bad news for AEW and Tony Khan as he claims NXT may soon succeed in outperforming Dynamite in the ratings, the way they are going.

After the commencement of AEW Dynamite back in 2019, they declared a Wednesday night war against WWE's developmental brand, NXT. Months later, the Jacksonville-based promotion managed to come out on top as their flagship show outperformed NXT on a weekly basis, and higher-ups at Titan Towers had to shift it to Tuesdays.

Currently, there is no head to head ratings war going on between two major wrestling promotions, but reports suggested that WWE is pushing hard to outperform Dynamite in ratings with their developmental brand, especially in a certain demographic.

Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff thinks NXT can indeed beat Dynamite in ratings if they continue the way they are currently going. Bischoff first commended Stamford-based promotion for bringing Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio into the mix on the Strictly Business podcast. He further claimed:

"I predicted it last year or early this year," recalled Bischoff. "At some point in time, NXT is going to outperform Dynamite and they're within about 100,000 viewers or less of doing that. I predicted it would happen this summer [and] I'm gonna stick with that." (H/T WrestlingINC)

Expand Tweet

Is WWE NXT inching closer to beating AEW Dynamite in ratings every week?

Triple H and Shawn Michaels have pulled out all the stops in taking their developmental brand to the heights in terms of ratings, particularly in the 18-49 demographic. Last week, NXT clocked 776,000 with 0.23 in the P18-49, thanks to a star-studded lineup and appearances by Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Dynamite is doing close to 900k in ratings every week, which means the Stamford-based promotion still has a long way to go but are not far behind. It remains to be seen how NXT fares against AEW's flagship show in the forthcoming weeks.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here