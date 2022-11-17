"I think Mick Foley is a hack" - Top AEW star regrets not having a dream match against the WWE Hall of Famer

AEW star MJF has proclaimed himself as the greatest wrestler to ever hail from Long Island, New York, while also calling WWE legend Mick Foley a "hack."

Long Island, New York, has produced several highly successful wrestlers, with the likes of Bully Ray being a WWE Hall of Famer, Matt Cardona having a long and fruitful career in and out of WWE, and Max Caster being one-half of the most popular tag teams in wrestling now as part of The Acclaimed.

However, the most successful wrestler from Long Island is undoubtedly the Hardcore Legend Mick Foley, who has wrestled worldwide, becoming a three-time WWE Champion in the process.

But as his slogan goes, "I'm better than you, and you know it," and that goes double for anyone from Long Island, as AEW star MJF recently told Newsday that he not only believes he is the best wrestler from his area but also wishes he had the opportunity to wrestle Mick Foley, to punch him in the face.

"The Mount Rushmore of Long Islanders who are professional wrestlers, I just think is me four times. I think Mick Foley is a hack, and it’s really upsetting that I never got to wrestle him — not because it would be a dream come true for me, but just because I really want to punch him in the face and knock him out with my Dynamite diamond ring, and prove, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that I’m the greatest Long Island wrestler that’s ever lived," said MJF. [H/T Newsday]

Foley has officially retired since 2012, meaning it's unlikely that fans will ever see the Hardcore Legend take on the Salt of the Earth, but that doesn't mean MJF won't ever get his chance to punch Foley in the face because in wrestling: never say never.

Will MJF become the first AEW World Champion from Long Island at Full Gear 2022?

At the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view, MJF could potentially achieve something that no one has ever achieved, being a New York-born AEW World Champion.

On November 19, Maxwell Jacob Friedman will take on Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship in the main event of Full Gear, with the show taking place just a stone's throw away from Long Island in Newark, New Jersey.

The match will be MJF's first in All Elite Wrestling since he defeated Moxley's Blackpool Combat Club stablemate Wheeler Yuta at the "3rd Anniversary" edition of Dynamite, with the Salt of the Earth eager to prove that he is the best wrestler in the world.

Will MJF become the new AEW World Champion at Full Gear? Let us know in the comments section down below!

