In an exclusive interview on UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Ice Train shared his thoughts on Sting and Chris Jericho, and whether they should still be wrestling.

Both Sting and Chris Jericho find themselves on the other side of 50, with Sting being 61 years old and Y2J turning 50 last November. You can hear what Ice Train had to say below.

Ice Train was asked what he thought about Sting returning to wrestling. Sting recently signed a multi-year deal with AEW and made his on-screen debut at AEW Winter Is Coming.

Ice Train believes that Sting's return to the squared circle is great for wrestling. He said it allows fans who haven't watched the last 10 years of Sting's wrestling career to enjoy the in-ring abilities of The Icon.

"There are a lot of people who didn't get to enjoy Sting in his last 10 years of pro-wrestling. I think it is a great idea, and it is going to really help, because age is nothing but a number."

Sting currently finds himself embroiled in a series of interactions involving himself, Darby Allin, Cody Rhodes, and Team Taz. It will be interesting to see how The Vigilante fairs at the age of 61.

Ice Train says Chris Jericho deserves all the attention he is still getting in pro-wrestling

Ice Train also commented on Chris Jericho's wrestling career. Similar to Sting, Chris Jericho finds himself as one of the oldest members's on AEW's roster.

Ice Train was asked what he thought about Jericho and the fact that Y2J is still wrestling in 2020. He responded, saying that Jericho deserves all the "shine" he is getting.

"Yes, because it is what Jericho does. It's pro-wrestling and Chris is a good person and he deserves all the shine he is still getting. I think it's a great idea. It's great for him and wrestling."

Both Sting and Chris Jericho are stalwarts of pro-wrestling and have 30 plus years in the business. In fact, following Sting's debut in AEW, Chris Jericho teased at the idea of getting in the ring with The Icon.

Ice Train hit the bullseye when he said that Sting and Chris Jericho are great for pro-wrestling. Despite their age, both men continue to wow fans in the ring with their charisma and wrestling ability. Hopefully, AEW takes note of Chris Jericho's tweet and books Y2J versus Sting for a pay-per-view.