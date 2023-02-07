If CM Punk has one more match in AEW, here's what fans would want to see

CM Punk has not been seen in a wrestling capacity since his explosive tirade during the AEW All Out press conference. He had not long won the world title back from Jon Moxley but ended the night in a backstage altercation with The Elite.

Fans have been clamoring for the Cult of Personality to return ever since, but it's more a question of how he re-emerges, and there can only be one answer.

Punk suffered two major injuries throughout 2022, both times coming soon after winning the AEW title. The first of which was a broken foot, sustained during his trios tag match alongside FTR following Double or Nothing. Second, a torn tricep was sustained at All Out against Moxley. He was seen icing his upper arm during the infamous press conference.

That means, even without the backstage altercation, Punk would have been out of action until later this year at the very least. So if and when he does make his return, it will have to be perfect. Both for the fact that he has been away from the promotion for so long and for the fact that he will carry the risk of another major injury.

All Out was closed with Punk holding the AEW title aloft as MJF emerged to unmask himself as 'The Devil' who won the Casino Ladder Match contract earlier in the night. However, the argument can be made that they have already enjoyed a nigh-on perfect feud, and there may be no need for a trilogy bout.

In fact, the perfect bout for Punk may not even come for the title he vacated. Instead, given the circumstances that led to his absence, he may be better off targeting the Trios Tag titles held by The Elite.

A clash pitting CM Punk and FTR against the trios champs has been touted by fans for a while, but the events of 'Brawl Out' dialed up the heat their clash would bring. That's right, if Punk is to have one more bout with the company, then it absolutely has to be 'CMFTR' versus The Elite.

It's not just the 'Brawl Out' incident that has necessitated the bout either. FTR and The Young Bucks have been due for their own trilogy bout for a while, with fans particularly disappointed they weren't given it for the All-Elite, ROH, IWGP, and AAA tag titles at last year's All Out. Add to that the fact that CM Punk versus Kenny Omega has been a fantasy booker's dream ever since The Cleaner rose to prominence.

There is almost certainly a recipe for a compelling feud, no matter where you look. However it may come, CM Punk's return will surely have to see the pipe dream become a reality.

The Elite will defend their Trios Tag titles during this week's AEW Dynamite

The Elite will be defending their titles this week during AEW Dynamite against AR Fox and Top Flight. The title match was made after Top Flight defeated The Young Bucks in their own trilogy bout.

Top Flight and AR Fox have found some success winning the $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino trios royale, and will feel they have deserved their shot at the belts.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, on the other hand, have been champions since they captured the titles from Death Triangle in January. They have completed one defense, beating The Firm's Matt Hardy, Ethan Page, and Isiah Kassidy during last week's AEW Rampage.

