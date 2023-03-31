If The Undertaker ever wrestles one more match it should be against someone he has refused to face

While the Undertaker has officially retired from in-ring action, speculation about a final match is still rampant. If the WWE superstar does perform in a final bout, there is one particular star who would be able to gather the biggest audience.

The star in question is none other than the legend Sting. While he is currently 64 years old, the Icon is still an active in-ring performer who puts on banger matches every time he is booked to do so. Earlier this month, he took part in a 6-man tag team match on AEW Dynamite and won the bout in dominant fashion.

Sting and The Undertaker have been a part of WWE simultaneously before, even appearing at the same WrestleMania event in 2015. However, they have never gone toe-to-toe with their most memorable gimmicks. Sting has previously speculated that a match between them possibly never happened due to The Deadman being uninterested. However, The Phenom has stated that the bout would never meet expectations, leading him to veto the proposal.

With the Undertaker retired and Sting nearing the end of his career, now might be the last chance to make the dream match happen. A final hurrah between the two would no doubt be a major attraction for the wrestling world.

Sting will join the Undertaker in retirement soon

While The Deadman has already retired, it appears that The Icon will also be hanging up his boots in the near future.

In an interview with D Magazine titled "The Last Days of Sting," the AEW star revealed that his contract with Tony Khan's promotion is expiring this year. He also made it clear that he would not be active inside the squared circle afterward.

"His deal with AEW expires sometime this year; he won’t say exactly when. When it ends, so will his time behind the face paint." as stated in the article.

As of now, only time will tell if the dream match will ever take place.

