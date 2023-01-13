Wrestling legend Sting's retirement plans disclosed

Wrestling Icon and former WCW Champion Sting is nearing the end of his career in the wrestling industry. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed in an interview with D Magazine that his contract with AEW is set to expire this year and he plans on retiring from the sport.

Since The Icon made his debut on the December 2020 episode of AEW Dynamite, which was themed "Winter Is Coming," he has been one of the most prominent parts of the show. Stinger has signed a multi-year contract with the company. He has made only a few appearances in the ring and has mostly been in the corner of Darby Allen as a mentor.

In an interview with D Magazine titled "The Last Days of Sting," the wrestling legend revealed that his contract with AEW will expire at some point in 2023. Although he did not specify an exact date for the contract's expiration, The Vigilante made it clear that once it ends, he plans to retire from professional wrestling.

"His deal with AEW expires sometime this year; he won’t say exactly when. When it ends, so will his time behind the face paint." as stated in the article.

The announcement comes as a surprise to many Stinger fans and followers as he is considered a legend in the industry with a long and successful career. While the specific details surrounding the timing and circumstances of his retirement are not yet clear, but it is known that The Man Called Sting is planning to hang up his wrestling boots.

Tony Khan slams WWE for not making the most of Sting's later career

Tony Khan criticized WWE for not utilizing Sting's full potential during his time with the company, despite his legendary reputation in the wrestling industry. Khan believes that WWE could have done better in promoting and utilizing his skills and experience in the ring, but instead failed to make the most of his abilities.

Tony Khan, in an interview with D Magazine, criticized WWE for not utilizing The Icon effectively during his tenure and talked about signing him to AEW.

"He [Sting] definitely had a lot more to offer than he’d be asked or allowed to show. To know that a wrestling company could have somebody like Sting—or really, specifically, he himself, because there’s nobody like Sting—under contract, and he would want to work, and they wouldn’t want to use him, it makes no sense to me. I don’t care what company it is, what time," said Tony. (H/T - WrestlingINC)

Tony Khan was also confused by WWE's decision not to fully utilize the Hall of Famer's abilities while he was under contract with them.

What are your thoughts on The Icon WWE run? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Sasha Banks allegedly ignored a WWE legend backstage. Details here.

Poll : 0 votes