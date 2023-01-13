Tony Khan lambasts WWE's haphazard booking of wrestling legend

Tony Khan criticized WWE for not using Sting well when he joined them in his later years, despite his legendary reputation.

Sting joined WWE in 2014, but his tenure was disappointing, losing both PPV matches and not getting to face The Undertaker. He joined AEW in 2020, signing a multi-year contract, debuted at Winter is Coming and returned to the wrestling scene.

In an article by Mike Piellucci in D Magazine, Tony Khan expressed his surprise at how WWE utilized Sting during his time under contract with them. He discussed signing Sting to AEW.

"He [Sting] definitely had a lot more to offer than he’d be asked or allowed to show. To know that a wrestling company could have somebody like Sting—or really, specifically, Sting himself, because there’s nobody like Sting—under contract, and he would want to work, and they wouldn’t want to use him, it makes no sense to me. I don’t care what company it is, what time," said Tony. (H/T - WrestlingINC)

Tony Khan is puzzled as to why WWE did not allow Sting to achieve his full potential while he was under contract with them.

"I don’t care how many people you have under contract. If Sting wants to be active, and you have Sting on your roster, why wouldn’t you utilize him?" (H/T - WrestlingINC)

WWE Hall of Famer Sting teases final run in AEW

Sting is grateful for the opportunity to have a final match in AEW after an unsatisfying end to his career in the Stamford-based promotion. He never thought he would be competing again after his last match in 2015.

Speaking with The Ringer, The Icon stated that he won't be wrestling a singles match again in his career and has planned to end his run in AEW, which involves Darby Allin.

"Well, I know Darby is going to be a part of it for sure. I won’t have a singles match at this point. Darby will be along with me and I’ll be along with him and we can add more to it as far as I’m concerned. But I have a few people [in mind] and I really don’t want to say now," Sting said.

It is clear that AEW has utilized Sting more effectively compared to WWE's usage of him.

What are your thoughts on Sting's AEW run? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

