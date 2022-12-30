63-year-old WWE Hall of Famer teases his last hurrah in Tony Khan's AEW

AEW has emerged as a potential destination for several former WWE bigwigs who were not graced with a proper sendoff in their wrestling careers.

One such name is Sting, who never thought he'd be competing in 2020's epoch after his notorious outing against Seth Rollins almost seven years ago in WWE.

The 63-year-old is grateful for the opportunity presented to himself in AEW and recently opened up about having a last hurrah.

The Icon is currently recuperating from arthroscopic surgery he had on one of his knees, which has put him on the shelf for the foreseeable future.

The WCW Franchise last wrestled at Full Gear pay-per-view, which saw him join forces with his protege Darby Allin to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in a no-disqualification match.

Despite pulling off age-defying performances, it's a sad reality that his days as an active competitor are numbered, which Sting himself knows very well.

Speaking with The Ringer, The WWE Hall of Famer made it clear that he won't be wrestling a singles match at this stage of his career.

Sting added that he'd already mapped out the endgame of his AEW run, teasing Allin's involvement:

"Well, I know Darby is going to be a part of it for sure. I won’t have a singles match at this point. Darby will be along with me and I’ll be along with him and we can add more to it as far as I’m concerned. But I have a few people [in mind] and I really don’t want to say now," Sting said.

Darby Allin has ruled out a match against WWE Hall of Famer Sting

Sting vs. Darby Allin is a potential student-mentor story that writes itself and can elevate The Daredevil to a whole new level.

However, it appears the company isn't planning to do the traditional wrestling angle anytime soon.

While speaking with the Bleacher Report last year, Allin asserted that there's no reason for The Icon to turn on his protege:

"That’s not in the cards yet, ever. It’s different when there’s two young guys trying to prove to each other they’re better, but Sting has done everything twice. He has no ego. There is no reason he’d want to split up," Allin said.

Darby Allin is currently dead set on knocking Samoa Joe off his perch and reclaiming the TNT Championship.

After raining on the former WWE Superstar's parade on AEW Dynamite: New Year Smash this week, it's become a foregone conclusion that the two sides will collide again very soon.

