In which movie did Chris Jericho play a KKK leader?

Chris Jericho is one of the greatest ever to step foot in a wrestling ring. His legacy lies in staying relevant through multiple generations and revamping his character over the years to keep up with the business.

Chris Jericho is a musician, TV host, and actor. He's been successful in all lines of work. Fans are well aware of the AEW star's Fozzy albums, his anchoring of Dancing with the Stars, and his portrayal of a Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard on the big screen.

The latter role is something most people have heard of, but only a few know the source. If you wonder in which movie Chris Jericho plays a KKK leader, we have the answer right here!

Chris Jericho plays a Grand Wizard of the white supremacist hate group Ku Klux Klan in the 2019 film Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. It was made by filmmaker Kevin Smith, who chose to cast the WWE legend in the role of a KKK leader.

Chris Jericho's Grand Wizard portrayal

Chris Jericho's involvement was confirmed on The Rich Eisen Show by Kevin Smith, who talked about the movie and the wrestler's role in it.

"It's a road movie, so it's Jay and Silent Bob across the country. And it's 2019 so they encounter all sorts of different personalities … At one point, they encounter the Ku Klux Klan and Chris plays the lead Klansman."

Chris confirmed the role via his Instagram account. The movie had a limited theatrical release across North America. Fans saw Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith reprise their roles as best friends and stoners.

The movie has many cameos from the last people you'd expect to see. Many top stars, from Chris Hemsworth to Ben Affleck and Justin Long to Matt Damon, appear.

Upon its release, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot had the second-highest per-screen average of 2019, behind only Parasite. It was also the first movie to have per-screen averages over $60,000. However, it tanked at the box office, making less than half its budget by the time its theatrical run was done.

