Incredible reactions to Sting's AEW debut on Dynamite revealed

AEW hit a resounding home run with the latest edition of Dynamite. It was absolutely phenomenal! A section of the fanbase has also labeled it the greatest episode of Dynamite in AEW's history, and it primarily has to do with Sting's debut.

Quite a few rumors were floating around on the interwebs, but Sting's first AEW appearance still managed to stun the wrestling world to its core. It was a monumental moment that will be remembered for a very long time as Sting not only made his AEW debut but also returned to TNT wrestling programming after 18 years.

Several wrestlers and personalities from AEW and the wrestling world reacted to Sting's debut, and we've compiled the best of the lot for your convenience. Enjoy:

Hey @Sting you should come hang out with me and my friends #DarkOrder — John Silver (@SilverNumber1) December 3, 2020

Congrats on being the 2nd biggest debut of 2020, Sting!



I’m SO excited to have another ICON as part of the @AEW team! #AllELITE https://t.co/Dj6FHw48gl pic.twitter.com/L8Uqbqj1ri — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 3, 2020

I love that @tonyschiavone24 got to say “It’s STIIIIIIIIING!” again on @tntdrama — Conrad the Mortgage Guy (@HeyHeyItsConrad) December 3, 2020

What a life. 10-16 year old me wouldn’t believe a word I’d tell em#AEWDynamite https://t.co/s1zdgqynra — Brandon Cutler (@BranCutler) December 3, 2020

Winter came and so did I! https://t.co/1fg1s5keiq — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) December 3, 2020

IT’S SSSTTTIIINNNGGG! — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) December 3, 2020

Oh yea?! Hey @Sting Don’t know if anyone told ya?! #EVERYBODY☠️☠️☠️ https://t.co/7BD8Stf5U2 — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) December 3, 2020

It’s Sttttttiiiiiiinggggg — Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) December 3, 2020

IS THAT REAL SNOW?!!! Why the camera wet?!!! pic.twitter.com/VayqMnKuHD — 💀Nyla Rose🥀 (@NylaRoseBeast) December 3, 2020

Evil Uno is coworkers with Sting. #AEWDynamite — EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) December 3, 2020

You think @Sting knows what Among Us is? — EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) December 3, 2020

😱😱😱😱😱😱😱 — Anna Jay (@annajay___) December 3, 2020

WHATTTTTTT — Anna Jay (@annajay___) December 3, 2020

What happened on Sting's AEW debut on Dynamite?

This week's Dynamite had a big tag team match between Darby Allin & Cody Rhodes and Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs.

The babyfaces managed to pick up the win after Allin hit Starks with the coffin drop. As expected, Hobbs and Starks attacked Allin and Cody after the match, which prompted Arn Anderson to enter the ring. Team Taz went on to attack Arn Anderson, with Dustin Rhodes' attempt to make the save turning out to be futile as Brian Cage ran out to help his stablemates.

Team Taz was on top just when the lights went off. When the lights came back on, a video package aired on the big screen before Sting showed up with snow falling all around him in the arena. It was a majestic shot as Sting walked towards the ring. Team Taz retreated, and the babyfaces were the only ones left in the squared circle.

Sting first had a face-off with Arn Anderson, and it was a surreal moment as both men share a well-documented history. Sting then shifted his attention to Cody and Dustin Rhodes before standing toe-to-toe with Darby Allin.

Sting did the legendary 'Woo' chant before leaving the ring. Sting's AEW debut, as you may have expected, broke the internet, and the fans are now eagerly looking forward to next week's episode, in which the former WCW Champion will talk about his debut.

Next week's Dynamite is a must-watch episode!