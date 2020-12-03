Incredible reactions to Sting's AEW debut on Dynamite revealed

AEW hit a resounding home run with the latest edition of Dynamite. It was absolutely phenomenal! A section of the fanbase has also labeled it the greatest episode of Dynamite in AEW's history, and it primarily has to do with Sting's debut.
Quite a few rumors were floating around on the interwebs, but Sting's first AEW appearance still managed to stun the wrestling world to its core. It was a monumental moment that will be remembered for a very long time as Sting not only made his AEW debut but also returned to TNT wrestling programming after 18 years.
Several wrestlers and personalities from AEW and the wrestling world reacted to Sting's debut, and we've compiled the best of the lot for your convenience. Enjoy:
What happened on Sting's AEW debut on Dynamite?
This week's Dynamite had a big tag team match between Darby Allin & Cody Rhodes and Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs.
The babyfaces managed to pick up the win after Allin hit Starks with the coffin drop. As expected, Hobbs and Starks attacked Allin and Cody after the match, which prompted Arn Anderson to enter the ring. Team Taz went on to attack Arn Anderson, with Dustin Rhodes' attempt to make the save turning out to be futile as Brian Cage ran out to help his stablemates.
Team Taz was on top just when the lights went off. When the lights came back on, a video package aired on the big screen before Sting showed up with snow falling all around him in the arena. It was a majestic shot as Sting walked towards the ring. Team Taz retreated, and the babyfaces were the only ones left in the squared circle.
Sting first had a face-off with Arn Anderson, and it was a surreal moment as both men share a well-documented history. Sting then shifted his attention to Cody and Dustin Rhodes before standing toe-to-toe with Darby Allin.
Sting did the legendary 'Woo' chant before leaving the ring. Sting's AEW debut, as you may have expected, broke the internet, and the fans are now eagerly looking forward to next week's episode, in which the former WCW Champion will talk about his debut.
Next week's Dynamite is a must-watch episode!