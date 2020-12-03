AEW makes big announcements for next week's Dynamite featuring Sting and more

AEW just produced what many are calling the best episode of Dynamite in the promotion's history. Tony Khan and his crew meant business tonight on the 'Winter is Coming' edition of AEW Dynamite as Sting made his first appearance for the promotion.

AEW has now announced a big segment featuring Sting for next week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Sting will speak up for the first time about his AEW debut on the next edition of AEW Dynamite.

That's not all; all Elite Wrestling has lined up many other matches and segments for the episode.

Orange Cassidy will take on MJF for the Dynamite Diamond Ring. FTR will have a match against Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr., collectively known as The Varsity Blondes.

Lance Archer and The Lucha Bros. will team up to take on Eddie Kingston, The Butcher, and The Blade in a six-man tag team match. Abadon will also be in action on next week's episode.

AEW also confirmed that Dustin Rhodes would be involved in a singles competition against Preston '10' Vance of The Dark Order. The fate of the Inner Circle will also be revealed in a significant segment next week. Chris Jericho gave the members a week to decide whether they want to stick together, or he would break up the stable next week.

Sting's segment, however, will have the most eyes on the upcoming installment of Dynamite.

Lineup for next week's AEW Dynamite

Sting will speak about his AEW Debut

FTR vs. Griff Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr. (The Varsity Blondes)

Lance Archer & The Lucha Bros. vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher & The Blade

Abadon to compete

Dustin Rhodes vs. Preston '10' Vance

Orange Cassidy vs. MJF (Winner gets the Dynamite Diamond Ring)

The Inner Circle segment

It was genuinely iconic to see The Icon return to TNT wrestling programming. Sting showed up after the tag team match between Darby Allin & Cody vs. Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs. While the heels retreated, Sting went on to have a staredown with all the babyfaces in the ring, including Arn Anderson and Dustin Rhodes. It was later confirmed that Sting had signed a multi-year deal with AEW.

Sting addressing his AEW debut on next week's Dynamite is bound to attract many viewers, and the promotion should expect to breach the 1 million mark. The Don Callis swerve in the main event of this week's Dynamite - which saw Kenny Omega become the new AEW World Champion - should also help the company get a massive boost the viewership.

AEW Dynamite delivered the best Dynamite of the year, and they would be eagerly looking forward to follow it up with a solid edition next week. Are you excited about the next Dynamite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.