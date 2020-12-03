IMPACT Wrestling hints Kenny Omega will appear on Tuesday as AEW World Champion

In a twist that most didn't see coming, Kenny Omega not only became AEW World Champion but was helped in his endeavor by none other than IMPACT Wrestling's Don Callis.

Don Callis, who had worked with Kenny Omega in NJPW, was a special guest tonight on AEW Dynamite. Most believed that he was there in support of Kenny but it turned out that he assisted Omega by fiendishly handing him a mic. Omega used it to bust open Jon Moxley and then used his finisher to win the match.

Don Callis was jubilant and he and Omega proceeded to run to the parking lot where a car was in place to take them from the arena. Alex Marvez caught up with the pair and Don Callis said that they will find out on "Tuesday."

Kenny Omega set to shock the world on next week's IMPACT Wrestling

Impact Wrestling seemingly confirmed the news that the new AEW World Champion will appear next week in a very cheeky tweet.

Tuesdays are the new Wednesdays! https://t.co/hGkDmkDOMS — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 3, 2020

Moreover, this seemed to confirmed that a partnership (of sorts) has now been formed between IMPACT Wrestling and AEW. It's unclear where this storyline goes but it's rare to see another promotion's world champion appear on their competition's show.

If anything, it looks like this could be a new era of wrestling. Fans will now find more about it on IMPACT Wrestling next week.