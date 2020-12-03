This week's edition of AEW Dynamite was absolutely stacked. The show was main-evented by the AEW World Championship match between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega. We also had a number of other big matches on the card but the biggest talking point had to be Sting's AEW Debut.

Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale kicks off AEW Dynam

The action came thick and fast early in this match. We saw The Dark Order and Hangman Page working together as they eliminated Serpentico. Shawn Spears and Matt Sydal also went back and forth before Spears eliminated Sydal.

Shawn Spears, who was already eliminated, was handed the steel spike by Tully Blanchard at ringside. Spears clocked Scorpio Sky with the spike from out at ringside. Scorpio Sky was eliminated after this.

John Silver was eliminated from the match by Hardy and Quen.

Hangman Page was also thrown over the top rope but The Dark Order caught him before he hit the floor and tossed him back into the ring. Page hit Marc Quen with the Last Call.

Miro got a number of eliminations including taking out Marc Quen and Matt Hardy.

After the Inner Circle members eliminated Miro, it was MJF, Sammy Guevara, and Wardlow left along with Jungle Boy. Jungly Boy had Sammy Guevara on the top turnbuckle when MJF pushed them both out and eliminated. It looked like MJF and Wardlow would be the last two men left standing but Orange Cassidy was still in it. Wardlow dragged him back into the ring but Cassidy caught MJF with the Orange Punch before eliminating Wardlow.

MJF and Orange Cassidy win

GRADE - B+

MJF and Orange Cassidy will face off one on one next week for the Dynamite Dianmon ring.