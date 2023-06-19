Interesting name could return after 7 years to help Cody Rhodes beat Dominik Mysterio at Money in the Bank

Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio are intertwined in a feud that is currently headed toward a showdown at Money in the Bank.

This all started on a Miz TV segment when Dominik and Rhodes got into a heated exchange of words, with the former doing a hit-and-run of sorts and slapping The American Nightmare. The following week the two had a confrontation, and Rhodes challenged the Judgment Day member to a match at Money in the Bank, which Rhea Ripley accepted on his behalf.

For this feud, the important factor has been Rhea Ripley. Dom Dom has been simply using Mami as a human shield, and that caused Rhodes to be on the receiving end of cheap shots and not be able to reciprocate these. However, bringing in an equalizer, Cody Rhodes' wife, Brandi Rhodes, might work for the American Nightmare.

Brandi has been known to have a fiery spirit, so it is highly possible she agrees to return to WWE after seven years and go after the Women's World Champion.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Brandi Rhodes says she'll hit Rhea Ripley if Cody Rhodes won't Brandi Rhodes says she'll hit Rhea Ripley if Cody Rhodes won't 👀 https://t.co/o6cDfXJX3j

Cody Rhodes' wife threatens to beat up Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley

Recently on RAW, a new feud has been progressing featuring Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio. Like all former feuds concerning the Judgment Day, a constant factor has been the presence of Rhea Ripley.

Cody's wife, Brandi Rhodes, took to Twitter to express her intentions of beating up the WWE Women's World Champion. She seemingly would like to hit her since she knows her husband would never. Brandi might be the equalizer that would help Cody in this feud.

Check out the tweet below:

Brandi Rhodes @TheBrandiRhodes Papa wont hit Mami... but Mommy will. Papa wont hit Mami... but Mommy will.

With Money in the Bank being in a few weeks from today, there is still a possibility for Brandi Rhodes to involve herself a whole lot more in this feud. If Rhea Ripley continues to protect Mysterio, Rhodes might just have to get creative.

How do you feel about the possible involvement of Brandi Rhodes in this ongoing feud? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes