Internet explodes as Samoa Joe makes his first appearance since WWE release, returns at ROH: Supercard of Honor

Samoa Joe made his first appearance at a wrestling show since his WWE release as he showed up at the end of the ROH: Supercard of Honor pay-per-view.

The Samoan Submission Machine showed up at the end of the show after Jonathan Gresham became the Undisputed ROH World Champion by defeating Bandido in a title unification match. Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt made their way to the ring and attacked the newly crowned unified champion.

This prompted Samoa Joe to run in and make the save and return to his old hunting ground. He came face-to-face with Jay Lethal before choking out Sonjay Dutt.

You can watch the video of his return here:

ROH Wrestling @ringofhonor WHAT A RETURN TO #ROH WE ARE WITNESSING RIGHT NOW! @SamoaJoe just arrived and business has picked up! What an incredible night it has been at #SupercardofHonor WHAT A RETURN TO #ROH WE ARE WITNESSING RIGHT NOW! @SamoaJoe just arrived and business has picked up! What an incredible night it has been at #SupercardofHonor! https://t.co/P5ssPlI333

The former WWE United States Champion is a major crowd favorite, and Twitter could not contain itself upon his return to the company.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Garrett Kidney @garrettkidney Samoa Joe is still the absolute coolest wrestler in the world. Samoa Joe is still the absolute coolest wrestler in the world.

Tom. @NotThatTomGreen Tony Khan was like, “ROH is cool, but what if Minoru Suzuki was a champion and Samoa Joe came back?” and then he just did it. Tony Khan was like, “ROH is cool, but what if Minoru Suzuki was a champion and Samoa Joe came back?” and then he just did it.

The Real One  ☄️ @WWEREALONE Tony Khan is running keith Lee vs will Hobbs and a Samoa Joe roh return at the same time bro this is crazy #SupercardOfHonor Tony Khan is running keith Lee vs will Hobbs and a Samoa Joe roh return at the same time bro this is crazy #SupercardOfHonor

Fans immediately drew comparisons to where Joe was last year.

Dotty ✯ @CertifiedCocoa_ samoa joe stood in the RAIN for them just for him to get released. he deserves the run of his life right now samoa joe stood in the RAIN for them just for him to get released. he deserves the run of his life right now

Tony Khan announced that Samoa Joe is All Elite

Tony Khan wasted no time in announcing that the Samoan Submission Machine is All Elite and will be on show for the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite.

This announcement, of course, prompted its own set of responses from fans who were over the moon at the sight of another incredible addition to the All Elite Wrestling roster.

Drain Bamager #BlackpoolCombatClub @DrainBamager Chills down the spine.



Samoa Joe in both ROH AND AEW is the multiverse we all dreamt of.



Chills down the spine.Samoa Joe in both ROH AND AEW is the multiverse we all dreamt of.https://t.co/EePdsFQLz3

𝕄𝕖𝕝𝕚𝕤𝕤𝕒 🖤 @melissax1125 Samoa Joe is so massive for ROH & AEW. Samoa Joe is so massive for ROH & AEW.

Garrett Kidney @garrettkidney People are going to absolutely lose their minds the second CM Punk and Samoa Joe interact in AEW. People are going to absolutely lose their minds the second CM Punk and Samoa Joe interact in AEW.

As always, there was some fantasy booking going on as well.

EliteAEW®️ @EIiteAEW



Samoa Joe in the Blackpool Combat Club with Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and William Regal.



#AEW I’m just gonna throw this out there...Samoa Joe in the Blackpool Combat Club with Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and William Regal. I’m just gonna throw this out there...Samoa Joe in the Blackpool Combat Club with Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and William Regal.#AEW https://t.co/cu4mTEjL9U

Samoa Joe is as legendary as they come when it comes to the business of professional wrestling. He was one of the few who made a name for themselves without ever being in WWE and maintained his star power before eventually signing for the company.

Joe was a main event star on NXT, winning the NXT Championship three times. The Samoan debuted on the main roster by attacking Seth Rollins. A series of unfortunate injuries, however, derailed his momentum.

Now in AEW and ROH, the former NXT Champion has a chance to apply the finishing touches to what has been an incredible wrestling legacy and career.

