"Am I f******* invisible or something?" - Top NJPW star calls out AEW's Jon Moxley

Just after returning to AEW and GCW, "Death Rider" Jon Moxley is scheduled to make his return to NJPW at its April 16th Windy City Riot show in Chicago. The former AEW World Champion has moonlighted in the promotion since his WWE departure, capturing the IWGP US title on two separate occasions.

While Moxley last year dispatched NJPW legends Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima and Minoru Suzuki, a former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion is still waiting for his shot at the Purveyor of Violence. Will Ospreay reacted to Moxley's return announcement with scorn, declaring his displeasure at not being touted as a potential opponent:

Ospreay had a tremendous start to 2022, teaming with his United Empire colleagues Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan in claiming victory at Wrestle Kingdom Night 1. He then challenged Kazuchika Okada for the World Heavyweight title on Night 2 of NJPW's flagship event.

Afterwards, Ospreay had to dust himself off quickly to defend his Warrior Wrestling title against another AEW star, Brian Cage, and then his RevPro British title against Michael Oku just a week after. Ospreay is currently one of NJPW's leading stars and would make a great opponent for someone of Moxley's caliber.

Bryan Danielson had a unique proposal for Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley, like Will Ospreay, had a busy January, making his All Elite return to defeat Ethan Page and Wheeler Yuta in consecutive weeks. His victory tour in Tony Khan's promotion came under close scrutiny by Bryan Danielson.

For Bryan, what first appeared to be observation for his next match was instead revealed to be scouting for a potential partner. Bryan made his offer to the former Shield member on this week's Dynamite, naming talented young prospects in Daniel Garcia, Lee Moriarty and Wheeler Yuta as potential proteges for the two.

Whether or not Moxley is on board is yet to be determined, as he hesitated long enough for Bryan to give him time to deliberate. There's no denying, though, that a faction of young technical prodigies headed up by Moxley and Danielson would be a formidable presence in AEW.

