Is AEW All Out 2023 canceled? Fans concerned after new major pay-per-view is announced

There is a large amount of uncertainty looming over AEW All Out 2023. Plans for the pay-per-view are yet to be disclosed even though the promotion has decided to host an event closer to its usual date.

In the latest announcement on Dynamite, Tony Khan disclosed that All Elite Wrestling will make its UK debut soon. AEW: All In is set to be a grand event emanating from Wembley Stadium in London on August 27. The concept was taken from the 2018 indie event All In, which featured notable stars such as Cody Rhodes, Kazuchika Okada, and Kenny Omega.

Preceded by Forbidden Door 2023 in June, the introduction of All In has taken the wrestling world by storm. The latest addition to the pay-per-view card, however, has also thrown a shade over AEW All Out 2023. The extravaganza is usually held at the beginning of September, so fans suspect that it may have taken a backseat.

Is AEW All Out 2023 canceled? The answer is no, according to All-Elite Wrestling personality Anthony Bowens. During a conversation on Twitter, the former tag team champion clarified that the event will occur “the following week” of AEW: All In. It remains to be seen how Tony Khan marshalls his troops in these hectic times.

There is also a chance of All Out being shifted to a later date considering the fact that Tony Khan prefers a two-month gap between each pay-per-view. The creative could bolster their storylines from AEW: All In aftermath, which will then lead to dramatic showdowns in October 2023.

Last year's All Out event featured fifteen matches, four of which were on the Zero Hour pre-show. A similar case could be made this year, though there will be concerns about talent exhaustion if the promotion chooses to hold the PPV over the Labor Day weekend.

Could CM Punk return to AEW All Out 2023?

CM Punk defeated Jon Moxley in a thrilling match to capture the AEW World Championship in the 2022 edition of All Out. However, what followed became a stain on the promotion as well as the superstar. Punk called out the All-Elite management for the locker room behavior of some stars before being written off television due to an injury.

Most recently, CM Punk claimed that Moxley initially refused to lose at All Out. He also took shots at Chris Jericho and Tony Khan. It was believed that the heat between the former world champion and AEW was subsiding but the latest claims have destroyed any chances of reconciliation.

The Second City Saint’s return at AEW All Out 2023 is an unlikely prospect unless he miraculously gets in the good graces of Tony Khan and his fellow stars in the locker room over the next few months.

