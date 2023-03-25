Major details regarding CM Punk's status with AEW and potential legal action reportedly disclosed

A recent report has made some startling observations regarding CM Punk's AEW contract status.

The pro-wrestling world erupted a few days ago when CM Punk came up with a rather enraged post on Instagram. The now-deleted post pointed fingers at a number of names, while putting forth statements previously unheard of. This has led to a lot of discussion and speculation about the Second City Saint.

According to a recent report by Fightful Select, Punk was apparently open to a return to Tony Khan's company a while back. Punk and Khan also reportedly had a few meetings, the results of which are unknown.The report also claimed that a source had stated that the Second City Saint was also ready to apologize for his behavior at the media scrum.

- @FightfulSelect At one point those close to CM Punk believed that he wanted out of his AEW contract without a non-compete attached,However in recent weeks they believed that Punk was open to returning to AEW, and even wanted to. At one point those close to CM Punk believed that he wanted out of his AEW contract without a non-compete attached, However in recent weeks they believed that Punk was open to returning to AEW, and even wanted to.- @FightfulSelect https://t.co/nOXyG9l4xO

However, the report's sources indicated that Punk's latest Instagram post had seemingly burnt all bridges for his return. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the former WWE superstar.

CM Punk's actions were criticized by Booker T

Veterans and fans have had varied reactions to the Second City Saint's Instagram post, with Booker T feeling it was a 'childish thing' to do.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, the WWE veteran seemed baffled by Punk's decision to bury Jon Moxley on social media.

“The thing is, why would you want the world to know that Jon Moxley said that?… It’s like the childish thing I… I’ve ever seen in my life as far as a 44-year-old man, 45, 44, 45-year-old man talking on Twitter. I mean, this is the guy that’s fought in the UFC. It’s the guy that literally… it’s like me in the Rumble, he made an appearance [chuckles]. So, and then to talk tough on Twitter, that’s beyond me man,” Booker T said. [13:50 - 14:44]

With Punk's recovery from the injury he sustained at All Out 2022 still a mystery, it remains to be seen whether he can get back in action anytime this year.

