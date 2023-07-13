Is AEW ripping off Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn? Analyzing the comparisons

AEW Dynamite is seeing a new partnership being forged between MJF and Adam Cole. This week on the show, the duo was involved in a tag team match against Brian Cage and Big Bill. Ultimately, Cole pinned Cage to win the match and advance in the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament.

While the match between the two teams was exciting, the post-match segment was even more interesting. Cole and MJF spoke about everything from not expecting to team up with each other to their catchphrases. It felt like AEW was trying to add a comedic element.

This element that the promotion is trying to build is somewhat similar to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in WWE. Since the duo has paired up together, not only did they win the Tag Team Championship, but they. have also added a lot of humor to the show. The pair has been a major hit among WWE fans.

Hence, considering the segments MJF and Cole share, one could assume that AEW might be trying to recreate what WWE created with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

For now, MJF and Cole seem to be very entertaining. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for them.

This week AEW witnessed the debut of its youngest wrestler ever.

This week's AEW Dynamite witnessed history when 18-year-old Nick Wayne entered the ring and became the youngest wrestler to compete in the promotion's history. After dominating the independent wrestling scene and signing with All Elite Wrestling in 2022, many were waiting to see Wayne debut.

For those unaware, Nick has been wrestling since he was 13. Son of Buddy Wayne, the 18-year-old already has a lot of experience. This, combined with an amazing intro video played last week, created the perfect hype for Wayne.

The teenage superstar, too, lived up to the hype as he put up an amazing match against Swerve Strickland. Although he lost, Wayne was not afraid to go up against his 32-year-old opponent. During the match, the 18-year-old pulled off some great moves which impressed fans and Tony Khan.

Now that Nick Wayne has made his debut in All Elite Wrestling, it will be interesting to monitor how his career unfolds. Watching him in action on AEW Dynamite this week and considering his talent on the independent scene, it won't be a surprise to see Wayne become a big superstar in a few years.

