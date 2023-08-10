Toa Liona is having a dream run at AEW and is gaining fans as his matches progress. Liona is currently part of the Mogul Embassy and is all set to face the legendary Sting and Darby Allin in a coffin match.

With Liona's involvement in AEW matches increasing every day, fans are wondering if Toa Liona is related to Roman Reigns?

Toa Liona is of Samoan-Puerto Rican descent and is not related to Roman Reigns or the Anoa'i Family.

The 6'4" wrestler, dubbed the 'Samoan Lion', is known for having a dominant streak in-ring, and his power moves make for some exhilarating watching.

Liona has been active on the wrestling scene since 2020, and made his AEW debut in October 2021, on AEW Dark: Elevation. He then formed the Gates of Agony with Kaun had feuded with Shadow Squad and BUSSY.

Outside of AEW, Liona has had a storied career. He's won FSW Tag Team Championship at the Future Stars of Wrestling, and he is the current ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion.

He has also won the Urban Empire Championship in KnokX Pro Championship, a wrestling venture run by Rikishi out of California. Rikishi once even sent out a tweet to Liona.

Roman Reigns and the Anoa'i Family have dominated the WWE, will Toa Liona capture AEW?

Roman Reigns, for those who came in late, is from the Anoa'i Family, which has been associated with the world of wrestling for generations.

The most popular members of the Anoa'i family are The Rock, Rikishi, Yokozuna, and of course, the Rock's father, Rocky Maivia. Rocky, along with Tony Atlas, were the first African American tag team champions in the WWE, back in 1983.

The Anoa'i family has been a dominant force in the world of wrestling. With their quick moves and natural charisma, not to mention a natural skill to face the camera and talk – something that's much needed in the world of wrestling – they are some of the most revered characters inside the squared ring.

AEW fans have been impressed by Liona. He has been praised by many for his performances and has all the attributes to become the face of the Jacksonville-based promotion. Time will tell if this comes to pass.

What do you think about Toa? Does he have it in him to become the face of AEW? Tell us in the comments section below.

