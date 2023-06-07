Rikishi sends a message to 32-year-old non-WWE Superstar, says he is proud of him

Rikishi took to social media to message current AEW and Ring of Honor superstar Toa Liona.

Liona is currently signed to AEW but primarily performs under the company's sister brand, ROH. He is a part of The Embassy faction and is one-third of the reigning ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions.

Taking to Twitter, Liona expressed how grateful he was for the WWE legend's teachings. In response, the latter sent a message in Samoan.

"Alofa atu Uso (translates to 'Love you brother') #ProudOfYou," wrote Rikishi.

Rikishi sent a message ahead of Jey Uso's upcoming segment on WWE SmackDown

On the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown, the tension within The Bloodline is almost guaranteed to continue, courtesy of Jey Uso.

This week on Monday Night RAW, Paul Heyman made a special appearance to announce that Jey has been asked to make his choice amid the fallout between Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso.

In reaction, Rikishi sent a three-word message on Twitter, further hyping up the segment. He wrote:

"What will happen ??"

At WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, Jimmy Uso betrayed The Tribal Chief during his and Solo Sikoa's main event match against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

The Bloodline duo unsuccessfully challenged for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, much like The Usos, who previously lost the titles on Night 1 of WrestleMania 39.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Reigns celebrated 1,000 days as the Universal Champion, only to be interrupted by The Usos. This led to a series of events and concluded with Sikoa betraying his brother, courtesy of a brutal Samoan Spike.

Do you think Jey Uso will remain loyal to Roman Reigns, or will he choose his brother Jimmy? Sound off in the comments section below.

