Rikishi sends a message ahead of Jey Uso and The Bloodline's major segment on SmackDown

Rikishi has hyped up an upcoming SmackDown segment. With The Bloodline falling apart, Jey Uso has been asked to make a choice amid the war going on between his brother Jimmy and Roman Reigns.

On last week's SmackDown, Reigns celebrated 1,000 days as Universal Champion. He was interrupted by The Usos, as Jimmy Uso tried to bring his family back on the same page.

Unfortunately for him, The Tribal Chief was having none of it. Solo Sikoa surprised the WWE Universe by betraying Jimmy and hitting him with the Samoan Spike. In the process, Jimmy was booted out of the family.

On Monday Night RAW, Paul Heyman announced that Jey would be making his choice this week on the blue brand. Taking to Twitter, Rikishi sent a message.

"What will happen ??" wrote Rikishi.

Rikishi reacted to The Bloodline making history in terms of WWE's social media numbers

The closing segment of last week's WWE SmackDown did huge numbers on social media.

According to the company's Twitter handle, The Bloodline's segment featuring Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and others crossed 40 million views across various platforms.

Taking to Twitter, Rikishi reacted to the same by praising Reigns' faction, as he wrote:

"...for business #Bloodline numbers don't like .. wwe universe has spoken."

RIKISHI @TheREALRIKISHI Bleed together . Wake up Bleed together . Wake up

The ongoing conflict between Reigns and Jimmy began a few weeks ago on WWE television. At Night of Champions, the former tag team champion betrayed The Tribal Chief by superkicking him and costing him and Solo Sikoa the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Following Reigns and Sikoa's actions on SmackDown, a potential civil war could occur over the next few weeks.

Do you think Jey Uso will stay loyal to Roman Reigns or finally go against him? Sound off in the comment section.

