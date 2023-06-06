"Bloodline numbers don't lie" - Rikishi sends a message after Roman Reigns and his faction make history

Legendary Anoa'i family member and former WWE star, Rikishi took to Twitter to react to The Bloodline's recent social media numbers after last week's SmackDown.

On the most recent episode of the blue brand, Roman Reigns and the rest of his faction were featured in the closing segment. The segment saw Triple H hand The Tribal Chief a new championship belt and Jimmy Uso getting betrayed by Solo Sikoa.

WWE has revealed that Jimmy's betrayal and The Bloodline's segment reached over 40 million views across social media platforms. In reaction, Rikishi tweeted a short message.

"... is good for business #Bloodline numbers don't like .. wwe universe has spoken," wrote Rikishi.

Vince Russo feels that Bloodline leader Roman Reigns is the only dominant superstar in WWE

Following this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Vince Russo spoke about the problem with the red brand.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that The Tribal Chief is the only dominant superstar in the company. According to him, even Brock Lesnar isn't as dominant as he was before. Russo said:

"That's the problem with this show [RAW]. Who's dominant? Take Roman Reigns out of the equation. There is not one dominant person. You could even make an argument, you know, that Brock Lesnar isn't dominant with the amount of times that he's lost. Everybody's like winning, losing, winning, losing. Everybody is so competitive, there's nobody at an upper level."

Reigns' dominance has been proved both on and off-screen. On-screen, he recently completed 1,000 days as the Universal Champion. He is also the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Meanwhile, last week's SmackDown almost reached 3 million viewership, and a lot of credit goes to The Bloodline's segment on the show. The Head of the Table will be a busy man this summer, as he is already scheduled for numerous shows.

