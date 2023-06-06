"Take Roman Reigns out of the equation" - Wrestling veteran discusses the problems with the latest episode of RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels Roman Reigns is the only true dominant wrestler left in the company.

Reigns has been the Universal Champion for over 1000 days at this point. The Tribal Chief has maintained a stranglehold on the top spot in the company and has taken down anyone that dared to challenge him. Even with internal strife plaguing The Bloodline, there is still no one in sight that can dethrone Reigns.

On the Legion of RAW podcast this week, Russo mentioned that WWE didn't have any breakout stars other than Roman Reigns. The veteran explained that even Lesnar was not a dominant star anymore after the losses he has taken over the past year. He claimed that the 50-50 booking has resulted in the company failing to produce any elite superstars.

"That's the problem with this show [RAW]. Who's dominant? Take Roman Reigns out of the equation. There is not one dominant person. You could even make an argument, you know, that Brock Lesnar isn't dominant with the amount of times that he's lost. Everybody's like winning, losing, winning, losing. Everybody is so competitive, there's nobody at an upper level." [14:48 - 15:20]

Roman Reigns will be featuring regularly on WWE TV in the build to SummerSlam 2023

The Bloodline storyline picked pace after Night of Champions when Jimmy Uso decked Reigns with two successive superkicks, costing The Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa a chance to win the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

The following week, Roman Reigns was celebrating his 1000-day reign when The Usos interrupted him. An emotional promo battle ensued where Jey tried to bring peace between Jimmy Uso and Reigns. However, The Head of the Table refused to work together, and Sikoa planted Jimmy with a Samoan Spike.

WWE has confirmed that The Tribal Chief will be showing up on several episodes of SmackDown over the following months in the lead-up to SummerSlam 2023.

