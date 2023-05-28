Update on Roman Reigns' WWE future after Night of Champions

Roman Reigns is scheduled to be a regular feature on SmackDown this summer in the lead-up to SummerSlam.

The Tribal Chief found himself in a world of trouble at Night of Champions this weekend. Reigns and Solo Sikoa looked to seize the Undisputed Tag Team Championships from Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Things, however, got out of control when The Usos interfered in the matchup. Jimmy and Jey inadvertently Superkicked Sikoa, which enraged Roman. The Tribal Chief shoved around The Usos in the ring leading to Jimmy decking him with a Superkick. He then delivered another kick to Reigns' face before getting away from the ring with his brother.

With The Bloodline in disarray, it will take a lot of effort from Reigns to regain control of the faction. In fact, WWE has advertised that the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will be on several episodes of SmackDown in the build-up to SummerSlam.

Next month, The Tribal Cheif will be appearing on the June 2, June 16, and June 30 episodes of SmackDown. Reigns is also expected to take part in the Money in the Bank premium live event on July 1 in the O2 Arena in London. He will again be on the July 7, July 21, and July 28 episodes of SmackDown, followed by SummerSlam on August 8.

Roman Reigns completed 1000 days as the Universal Champion this week

It was supposed to be a glorious week for the Tribal Chief as he completed 1000 days as the Universal Champion. He became only the fifth man in WWE after Perdro Morales, Bob Backlund, Hulk Hogan, and Bruno Sammartino to achieve this feat.

Roman Reigns won the Universal Championship back in 2020 at the Payback premium live event. Reigns has had a dominant run with the title, defeating all of his challengers.

Roman's run peaked when his family members joined him, forming The Bloodline. The faction, with their superiority in numbers, ensured that Reigns ruled over the "Island of Relevancy" with an iron fist.

However, the thousand-day mark in Roman's championship run was marred by Jimmy Uso Superkicking him twice, leading to Reigns and Sikoa losing the Undisputed tag titles match.

How do you think Roman Reigns will address the current situation with The Bloodline? Let us know in the comments section below.

