Is another former WWE Superstar set to debut on AEW next week? Piecing together the clues on Dynamite

Over the years, many former WWE Superstars have taken to AEW to revive their wrestling careers. They refine the roster with their talent. Saraya (fka Paige) recently returned to wrestling, and it seems like another veteran might be joining the women's division soon.

Since her debut, Jade Cargill has run roughshod over AEW. The reigning TBS Champion boasts an undefeated streak of 53-0, with wins against top stars like Tay Melo, Nyla Rose, and Skye Blue. Next week, she will be in Winnipeg, Canada, to assert her dominance in an Open Challenge for the TBS Title.

Jade Cargill wants the best wrestler in Canada to fight her next. The champ may get her wish in the form of a former WWE Superstar. While nothing is announced yet, Taya Valkyrie (FKA Franky Monet), a native of Canada, has expressed her interest in working in AEW in the past. The former Impact Knockouts Champion has been active in multiple indie promotions, so a jump to All Elite wouldn't be surprising.

During an East Coast Auctions signing, Taya Valkyrie was asked about potentially joining All Elite Wrestling. She loved the idea of working in Tony Khan's promotion.

"Of course, I would go to AEW. They are doing something different, a lot of my peers and best friends, my brothers Fenix and Pentagon are over there. Why not? We'll see what happens," said Taya. (H/T Fightful)

Besides Taya Valkyrie, other native Canadian wrestlers such as Jody Threat and Lufisto are speculated by fans to appear next week. It will be an arduous task for whoever challenges Cargill next. The inaugural TBS champ hasn't been dethroned for over 400 days.

Former WWE Superstar Taya Valkyrie is waiting for an opportune time to debut in AEW

La Wera Loca has heard about Jade Cargill. The TBS Champion is part of her list of dream opponents on the Elite roster alongside Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and real-life friend Kiera Hogan.

She would love to work with them, although her inclusion as an All Elite is still up in the air.

During an interview with Wrestling Inc., Taya Valkyrie discussed possibly signing with AEW.

"I just think that everything has to have its right time, you know?" said Valkyrie. "I don't think that I want to be thrown into something that's just going to be thrown away, or that I want to be in a position that doesn't make everybody happy [...] I want everyone to benefit from whatever we do."

A member of The Death Dollz, Taya is one-half of the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champions alongside Jessicka and Rosemary. She is also the current AAA Reina de Reinas Champion.

