Is Ariel Helwani vs. Tony Khan real or scripted?

Ariel Helwani had a Friday night to remember this week as he not only debuted on WWE SmackDown but was further embroiled in a Twitter spat with AEW President Tony Khan. But a prominent question coming out of the exchange has been whether or not theirs, like so many wrestling rivalries, is scripted.

Helwani is a leading sports journalist, especially in the combat sports field, and has worked closely with industry top dogs like UFC and WWE. After interviews with Nick Khan and Triple H, he added another immense feather to his cap during SmackDown as he appeared on-screen throughout the night.

Although the first two moments came while he was working as a journalist, many were taken aback by the fact he filled a similar role to employees such as Kayla Braxton.

Especially considering he continues to report on WWE, debunking reports that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund had agreed to purchase WWE earlier this year. Perhaps most notable of those to take issue was AEW President Tony Khan. TK dubbed the reporter a fraud and called his legitimacy into question.

"You're a fraud [Ariel Helwani]. You're as legitimate of a reporter as [Tony Schiavone]. #AEWRampage" - Tony Khan via Twitter

Helwani appeared calm in his response, simply thanking Khan for giving credence to his appearance and encouraging a future conversation. He did end his reply to mark TK as "the snowman", which carries certain drug-related connotations.

"Thanks for watching, old friend! Can't wait for our next chat. (Also, don't listen to the snowman, Schiavone. You're a legend in my books.)" - Ariel Helwani via Twitter.

Like most things in wrestling, the question is whether or not their interaction is a part of a scripted gameplan. It wouldn't be too far beyond the realms of possibility, but at the same time, it's hard to see the benefits of starting any form of storyline like this. Make what you will of his comment, it's hard to see why a feud between Tony and Ariel could yield any form of benefit.

It wouldn't be the first time TK has outburst at someone over Twitter, either. He notoriously clapped back at Big Swole after she shared complaints surrounding diversity during her time with the company. So it's reasonable to suspect this may just have been a similar instance.

Tony Khan appears to have taken an issue with supposedly biased journalism

The probable reason for Khan's grievance is likely a sense of bias he detects in Helwani's reporting when it comes to AEW and WWE. He remarked on that fact in his latest response on Twitter.

"Good luck with the unbiased journalism." - TK via Twitter

As noted before, Helwani works closely with WWE as well as representing BT Sports. BT is an international broadcast partner for the Triple H-led promotion. Also, the King of Kings has become a crux within the conversation due to his interview with Helwani being criticized. Some felt he was less scrutinous than in his chat with Tony Khan last year.

Helwani and Tony Khan were particularly contentious on the topic of All Out 2022 and the events that occurred with CM Punk and The Elite. It was later described by the reporter as the most frustrating interview of his career.

It's probable that the AEW President feels slighted by the apparent skew of Helwani's reporting, considering the journalist's heavy involvement with his promotional rival.

