Is CM Punk in Mayans MC's latest episode?

CM Punk is currently in preparation for his AEW World Championship match against Hangman Adam Page at Double or Nothing. But that hasn't stopped the Second City Saint from taking up other exciting challenges outside the pro wrestling world.

On Tuesday night's episode of Mayans M.C. on FX, the AEW star made a surprise cameo appearance on the show. Therefore, to answer the question, yes, CM Punk is indeed a part of the latest episode of Mayans M.C.

His appearance on the show occurred when the character Gilly, who is being portrayed by Vincent Vargas, drove out to a neighborhood and knocked on the door of a house.

Punk answered the knock, as it was revealed that he was playing a character named Paul. He had served with Gilly in the military, and on the same episode, it was the former's son's birthday party. Gilly and other military veterans showed up at Paul's house to celebrate.

They were also seen remembering old times at a barbecue in the backyard. Mayans M.C. also took to Twitter to hype up Punk's appearance with the following tweet:

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette believes that AEW could hurt CM Punk's momentum by having him lose to Hangman Adam Page

CM Punk is set to challenge for a world championship for the first time since leaving WWE in 2014. His upcoming clash against world champion Hangman Adam Page could arguably be his toughest task to date in AEW.

While speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Cornette claimed that AEW cannot afford to have Punk put Page over at Double or Nothing.

"They've [AEW have] announced Punk vs. Page on May 29th on their next pay per view [Double or Nothing], which, if they wanted a world title match that would potentially sell pay-per-views. I guess this is the one that they should have because Page against anybody else ain't gonna do it. But now, how do they get out of this? If Punk puts Page over, it may hurt him," Cornette said.

AEW Double or Nothing 2022 is scheduled to take place on 29th May. It remains to be seen whether Punk will walk out of the pay-per-view as the world champion.

Do you think Punk will be able to end Page's run as the AEW World Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Debottam Saha