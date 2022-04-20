Is Jack Evans going to leave AEW?

Jack Evans signed with AEW on May 9, 2019, after performing in several promotions, including Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide and Ring of Honor. He quickly brought back Los Güeros del Cielo from AAA, which became The Hybrid 2, with Angelico.

Evans' first win came in an eight-man tag-team match when TH2 and Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix and Pentagon Jr.) teamed up. They defeated The Best Friends and Private Party on the October 8, 2019, episode of Dark.

Evans unsuccessfully challenged Kenny Omega for the AAA Mega Championship on Dark in singles action. 'Jumpin' Jack last appeared on AEW television in a losing effort against Orange Cassidy in a 'Hair vs Hair' match on October 1, 2021, Rampage.

The question now is, where is Jack Evans? Will he stay in AEW moving forward?

According to Evans via Twitter, he will leave All Elite Wrestling as his contract will not be renewed. The 40-year-old's contract is set to expire at the end of April.

Jack Evans @JackEvans711 My time with #AEW has been a fun and enjoyable but it has come to an end as I will not be re-signed when my contract ends at the end of April. I'd like to thank everyone at AEW and the AEW fans for the opportunity. My time with #AEW has been a fun and enjoyable but it has come to an end as I will not be re-signed when my contract ends at the end of April. I'd like to thank everyone at AEW and the AEW fans for the opportunity.

The former ROH star recently faced Dante Martin on Dark on February 5, 2022, in a losing effort. Since then, he has been absent from AEW programming.

Which other AEW stars will leave the promotion?

Evans is not the only one that would be let go by the Jacksonville-based company. Marko Stunt and Joey Janela will also depart the promotion but in different circumstances. Like Evans, both men have barely featured on television since last year.

Stunt's contract will expire in May as Tony Khan decided not to renew it. Christopher Daniels, the Head of Talent Relations, called Marko and cited that budget cuts and an extensive roster were the reasons behind the non-renewal of his All Elite Wrestling contract.

Meanwhile, Janela's forthcoming exit was not due to cuts and vast roster size. The 32-year-old decided to move on from the company as he will let his contract expire in May 2022 after not re-signing an extension.

Janela revealed that he wanted to extend his three-year contract in February. However, the miscommunication between him and the company derailed any negotiations.

Evans' departure adds to the growing list of stars leaving the promotion. It will be interesting to see where he wrestles next after his impending exit.

