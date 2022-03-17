Joey Janela says AEW doesn't "communicate" with him anymore 

Joey Janela has finally revealed that he won't be re-signing with AEW after his current deal with the promotion expires.

Since the last few months, there have been plenty of murmurs surrounding Janela and AEW going their separate ways. Though Janela stated he wanted his contract to be extended in February, in a recent interview, The Bad Boy has made it clear he and All Elite Wrestling are ending their association.

Speaking to Denise Salcedo, Joey Janela stated that his AEW career has been marred by bad luck and that the company stopped communicating with him after a point. Janela claimed that his case was similar to that of Marko Stunt, as the promotion stopped communicating with him as well.

However, The Bad Boy clarified he wasn't bitter or mad at anyone and that he had a "wonderful" time in All Elite Wrestling over the last three years.

"I’ve had a string of bad luck throughout my AEW career and that may have been the straw that broke the camel’s back but I don’t know because they don’t communicate with me. They did the same thing to Marko Stunt. They just stopped talking to him. I am not sad, I am not mad, I am not mad at anyone, I had a wonderful experience,” said Joey Janela. [H/T - Cagesideseats]

Joey Janela on many in AEW thinking he was a "dangerous" worker

The Bad Boy added that some of the veterans in the promotion started believing that he was an unsafe professional wrestler. Janela explained that although injuries are common in the wrestling business, once someone gets the reputation of being a "dangerous" worker, it's hard to break out of it.

"A lot of guys, maybe some older heads that believed my hype and believed that I was some kind of dangerous professional wrestler. I’ve had times where I’ve injured people of course, everyone has. But once you get that reputation, it’s hard to break that," said Janela.

Though Joey Janela's AEW career didn't have many highs, he's one of the most sought-after and reputed names on the indie circuit. If his work rate in GCW and other promotions in recent months is anything to go by, Janela could arguably have the biggest year of his career in 2022.

Edited by Prem Deshpande