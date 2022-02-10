"I don't even talk to them" – Top AEW star provides a major update on this status with Tony Khan's promotion

AEW star Joey Janela is as perplexed about his status with Tony Khan's promotion as his fans are.

It's no secret that Janela's contract with All Elite Wrestling is due to expire soon. There's been plenty of speculation among fans if he'd be released or he chooses not to re-sign as his run in the company has been disappointing.

In a recent interview, Janela provided an intriguing update about the same. Speaking to Brandon Walker of Barstool Rasslin', The Bad Boy said he read about the rumors suggesting his contract expires on April 30. He disclosed that he hasn't been in touch with Tony Khan and co in recent weeks.

However, Janela made it clear that he receives a cheque from AEW every month. In closing, Joey Janela added that he hopes AEW extends his contract as he wishes to remain with the promotion:

“I don’t know, I don’t even talk to them, I get a cheque, but I don’t know what’s going on. I saw some rumors that said 4/30, my contract is up, April 30th. So, I don’t know what the f**k is going on. I think it will,” he said on if his contract will be extended. “If it doesn’t I look like a f**king id**t right now.” (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Janela rarely appears on AEW Dynamite or Rampage

The Bad Boy's last appearance for the company came on AEW Dark's February 1 edition, where he squared off against Lee Moriarty in a losing cause. Though Joey Janela has been active on the YouTube exclusive show, he rarely makes it to the promotion's live programming.

Janela last featured on AEW Dynamite over seven months back in May 2021 in a match against reigning World Champion Hangman Page. Considering how many major signings Tony Khan has made since then, there's little to no chance fans would ever get to see Joey Janela in a prominent position on the card.

Do you see Joey Janela staying with All Elite Wrestling for the foreseeable future? Sound off in the comments section below.

