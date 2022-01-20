Latest details on Joey Janela's AEW contract expiry - Reports

Joey Janela's AEW contract is reportedly expiring in May 2022.

Janela is one of the few wrestlers signed to AEW whose contracts are expiring soon. Reportedly, Tony Khan is not willing to extend every wrestler's contract and Janela might be one of them.

During an interview with Fightful, Janela confirmed that his contract will be up in May but that he enjoys working with AEW. Janela also stated that he would like to renew his contract if given the opportunity.

In the past, All Elite Wrestling has allowed the contracts of certain wrestlers to expire instead of releasing them. Most recently, Big Swole's contract was allowed to expire in November 2021. Notably, Cody Rhodes is also currently wrestling in AEW without a contract.

Joey Janela wants to bridge the gap between AEW and GCW

Janela has extensively worked with smaller production GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) for quite a few years. During the same interview with Fightful, Janela expressed an interest in fostering a relationship between the two promotions.

GCW was founded in 1999 as Jersey Championship Wrestling, later named Game Changer Wrestling in 2015. GCW has become one of the most sought-after independent promotions today. The promotion has featured several unique talents and successful shows.

Joey Janela will face former WWE star Matt Cardona (FKA Zach Ryder) at the GCW pay-per-view this Saturday. The feud between the two has gone on for quite a while on social media.

Notably, the social media back and forth even attracted the attention of Ric Flair as Cardona and Janela emulated Flair's infamous feud with Randy Savage.

Also Read Article Continues below

Cardona has wrestled in AEW in the past and the feud between the two could even spill over into Tony Khan's promotion. However, as of now, there has been no word on Cardona wrestling Joey Janela in All Elite Wrestling.

Edited by Prem Deshpande