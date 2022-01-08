Tony Khan reportedly unwilling to extend contracts of 'original' AEW roster member - Reports

With the AEW roster growing larger by the day, many of the original members of the roster have gotten lost in the shuffle. When a new star like CM Punk or Bryan Danielson walks through the door, a spot that once belonged to someone may be in jeporday.

One of the stars in question is Marko Stunt. The smallest member of "Jurassic Express," has not been seen in AEW since September 2021. On top of this, he has not wrestled at all since appearing at a GCW event in October 2021.

Now rumors are circulating that Stunt's position in AEW could be under threat. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Stunt's absence from the post-match celebrations of the "Jurassic Express" title win is a worrying sign:

"Marko Stunt hasn’t been on the show for a while. It was even more notable when Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy won the tag titles and he wasn’t brought in. He is still under contract and being paid and AEW is trying to be different from WWE & is not releasing people who are under contract unless it’s for disciplinary reasons. But there will be people not renewed when their deals come up if they aren’t being used. This isn’t to say he’s one of them, but his never being used while his group just won the titles says something."

Marko Stunt isn't alone in this situation. Many talents like Kip Sabian, Joey Janela and "The Hybrid 2" have struggled to make a splash on TV, with some even struggling to find a spot on shows like Dark and Dark Elevation.

Nothing has been set in stone as to whether Tony Khan has someone like Marko Stunt in his future plans, however it isn't looking good for the biggest underdog in AEW.

Tony Khan wants to bring more talent to AEW

As the old saying goes "out with the old and in with the new". This statement couldn't ring any more true than with AEW president Tony Khan, who has recently teased a "dream signing" who is on their way to the promotion.

This follows three consecutive weeks of new signings. The first being Kyle O'Reilly, followed by Mercedes Martinez and rounded off by the latest signing Jake Atlas. Who will Tony Khan bring in next? Keep watching AEW TV to find out.

