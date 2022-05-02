Is Joey Janela still in AEW?

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) was started by The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, and Tony Khan on January 1, 2019. One of the first wrestlers to get signed by the Jacksonville-based company was Joey Janela.

Janela made his AEW debut at the inaugural Double or Nothing in a Casino Battle Royale, which Hangman Page won. He picked up his first win on Dark against Brandon Cutler.

The Bad Boy went after the World and TNT Championship, but both lost against Kenny Omega and Darby Allin, respectively. Since then, he wrestled most of his matches on Dark and Dark: Elevation. His last match was a loss against Lee Moriarty on Dark.

Janela's absence from AEW TV was noticeable. It was because his three-year contract expired on May 1, 2022. With that, he's no longer part of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers Joey Janela confirmed his AEW contract has officially expired today. Joey Janela confirmed his AEW contract has officially expired today. https://t.co/SM8GJPjRWn

He initially wanted to extend his contract in February but could not come to terms due to a 'lack of communication.' He added that while his run wasn't great, he had no bad feelings toward the promotion.

Which AEW stars are no longer in the promotion?

Aside from Janela, Jack Evans also left AEW after his contract expired at the end of April. Evans was one-half of the tag team The Hybrid 2 (formerly Los Gueros del Cielo of AAA) with Angelico.

He thanked AEW for the opportunity they gave him. He wrestled his last AEW match on February 5 (Dark) in a loss against Dante Martin.

Jack Evans @JackEvans711 My time with #AEW has been a fun and enjoyable but it has come to an end as I will not be re-signed when my contract ends at the end of April. I'd like to thank everyone at AEW and the AEW fans for the opportunity. My time with #AEW has been a fun and enjoyable but it has come to an end as I will not be re-signed when my contract ends at the end of April. I'd like to thank everyone at AEW and the AEW fans for the opportunity.

Formerly of Jurassic Express, Marko Stunt leaves this month as Khan decided not to renew his contract. Head of Talent Relations Christopher Daniels informed Stunt that budget cuts and a growing roster were the reasons.

Stunt last appeared on AEW TV in October 2021, vanishing ever since. The Jurassic Express is now composed of Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus, with Christian Cage accompanying them.

