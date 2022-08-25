On Wednesday night, Jon Moxley took the wrestling world by storm by becoming the AEW Undisputed World Champion. He defeated CM Punk within a few minutes in a highly awaited clash for the unification of the world championship.

During his tenure in WWE, Moxley used the 'Dean Ambrose' moniker and was part of the justice-seeking faction, The Shield, alongside Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. While the trio was a prominent part of the developmental brand NXT as solo stars, they were introduced to the main roster as a stable during Survivor Series 2012.

The trio has proven to be highly successful since its debut nearly a decade ago, as some of its members have also held multiple titles simultaneously in recent years. This brings us to the question - Is Jon Moxley the second member of his former WWE faction, The Shield, to hold dual titles?

Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in the Stamford-based promotion. He defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to unify both the world titles of the company.

In 2015, the then World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins commenced a feud with John Cena. The two men faced each other in a Winner Take All Match at SummerSlam that same year with The Visionary's title and Cena's United States Championship on the line. Rollins was triumphant and held both titles for a couple of months.

The Tribal Chief is the longest reigning Universal Champion, with his reign spanning over 720 days and counting. On the other hand, The Purveyor of Violence currently holds the Undisputed AEW World Championship and the GCW World Championship.

In his previous stint with the Stamford-based company, Moxley also secured the WWE, Intercontinental, and United States Championship as a singles wrestler.

What's next for former WWE Champion Jon Moxley?

The highly anticipated title unification bout ended within a few minutes, much to fans' surprise. CM Punk's foot injury seemingly hampered his chances of walking away with the gold as he was apparently in severe pain during the contest.

After the match, the AEW Undisputed World Champion cut a promo referencing his former rivals, Roman Reigns, and John Cena. He stated that he was 'the guy' of pro wrestling, and his 'time is now.'

The match mentioned above was initially slated to take place at All Out pay-per-view but was preponed upon The Second City Saint's return a couple of weeks ago. There have allegedly been no alterations to the match card for the upcoming pay-per-view event. However, the extent of the AEW star's injury is yet to be confirmed.

