Is Kenny Omega returning to AEW Dynamite tonight?

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega made an explosive start to 2023. He captured two different titles in two different promotions within the first two weeks of the year, but after a brief absence, will he be on Dynamite this week?

Omega began his year by winning the IWGP United States Championship at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event from Will Ospreay before traveling back to the United States to win the AEW Trios Championships with The Young Bucks at the January 11 edition of Dynamite in Los Angeles, California.

However, the double champion has not been seen on AEW programming since the Escalara de la Muerte match against Death Triangle in Los Angeles, prompting some fans to wonder where on earth Kenny Omega has gone.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Kenny Omega kinda looks like he could be the front man for an 80s Rock band in this video. I’m not mad at it Kenny Omega kinda looks like he could be the front man for an 80s Rock band in this video. I’m not mad at it https://t.co/PdHhwgihbA

It has since been revealed that Omega was dealing with visa issues that have prevented him from appearing on the past two episodes of Dynamite. However, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the issues have been resolved, and Omega will be on this week's edition of Dynamite in Dayton, Ohio.

"Kenny Omega, who hasn’t appeared on AEW television since January 11 due to a visa issue, has been cleared and he will be at Dynamite tomorrow in Dayton, Ohio," said Dave Meltzer. [H/T WrestlePurists]

Omega and The Young Bucks were challenged to an AEW Trios Championship match by Top Flight, who defeated Matt and Nick Jackson on the January 18 edition of Dynamite in a tag team match.

Along with their trios partner, AR Fox, they have had an exceptional run as of late as they not only beat The Young Bucks, but they won $300,000 in a trios battle royale before Christmas, as well as taking the Blackpool Combat Club to the limit in recent weeks.

Kenny Omega's visa issues almost prevented the Escalara de la Muerte match from happening

When it was revealed that Kenny Omega had issues with his visa, many fans didn't suspect it would be much to worry about. However, it was quite the opposite for everyone involved in the recent best-of-seven series, as Kenny's visa almost stopped the series from concluding.

On episode 331 of "Being the Elite," The Young Bucks hinted at the fact that they had recently been involved in a very stressful issue which, while not going into any details, was something that could have completely derailed the Dynamite main event in Los Angeles.

It was revealed shortly after the video went live that the issue was to do with visa issues involving one of the six men involved in the match, a clarification that had to be made due to pockets of fans online believing it was something relating to a potential AEW return for CM Punk.

What do you think Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks will do this week on Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : Will The Elite accept Top Flight's challenge? Yes No 0 votes