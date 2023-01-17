Potential rumor killer on CM Punk confronting The Young Bucks before AEW Dynamite last week 

Despite the "Brawl Out" incident that took place last September, fans are still talking about CM Punk and The Young Bucks' feud. But despite rumors of a truce, that doesn't seem to be the case.

Fans got themselves into a frenzy following the January 11th edition of Dynamite at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, California, when Punk was pictured wearing a forum hoodie next to AEW star Brody King.

The rumors of Punk potentially being in and around the building were fuelled by the most recent edition of Being the Elite, when The Young Bucks revealed that they had a very stressful week leading up to the event. However, saying that, they could put things behind them once and for all to get people talking.

But could AEW be nearing The Young Bucks and CM Punk getting along? Well, the short answer is no. Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio elaborated that the two parties weren't going to see each other in California.

“You can make up any story you want if you want something to talk about on the internet on a holiday, but CM Punk is not meeting with the Young Bucks and that’s not happening. You could make up that story if you want to, but it didn’t happen.” (H/T NoDQ.com)

It was also confirmed on the same episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that the issue Matt and Nick Jackson had was related to visa issues, which almost prevented the Escalara de la Muerte match between The Elite and Death Triangle from happening.

CM Punk and The Young Bucks weren't always at odds with each other

The most frustrating part about the feud between The Elite and CM Punk is that they were, at one point, good friends. In Punk's Instagram post, you can see below the former AEW World Champion even put The Young Bucks in his one-year anniversary post celebrating his time in the company.

The two parties were also good friends before AEW existed, with this 2017 interview with Matt and Nick Jackson for The Rolling Stone shedding light on the fact that Punk would contact The Bucks if he ever wanted to get back into the business.

"I talk to him a lot. I bugged him for like, I don't know, a year or two? I was really aggressive and at one point I realized that I should probably let him make his own decisions. He knows that there's an offer there and he knows that I'm the first phone call that he should make if he decides to get back into the business. He's told me that, he says when or if or ever he does decide to possibly get back into it, I'll be the first guy he calls." said Matt Jackson (H/T Cageside Seats)

Do you think the two parties will ever be on the same page? Let us know in the comments section below!

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes